Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has officially joined the third floor as she celebrated her 30th birthday with heartfelt gratitude and reflections on her journey so far.

Marking the milestone on Instagram, the culinary star described her new decade as a fresh beginning filled with strength, lessons, and thankfulness.

Taking to her page, she wrote, “This is 30, and it feels like stepping into a brand-new book, not just another chapter. I carry every lesson, every tear, every win with me, but I walk forward lighter, stronger, and overflowing with gratitude to God. The woman I’ve prayed to be is the woman I’m becoming.”

Her birthday celebration comes shortly after she added another remarkable feat to her already impressive list of records.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on September 15, 2025, Hilda Baci and her team set a new Guinness World Record for preparing the largest serving of Nigerian-style Jollof rice, cooking an astonishing 8,000 kg (approximately 17,637 lbs) of the beloved dish.

The event, which took place in Lagos, drew thousands of spectators and highlighted Nigerian cuisine on the global stage.

Guinness World Records officially confirmed the achievement, cementing Baci’s reputation as a trailblazer in the culinary world.

This latest accomplishment follows her May 2023 record, when she cooked continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes, setting the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. That historic feat earned her worldwide recognition and made her a household name.

Hilda Baci’s journey has not only showcased the richness of Nigerian cuisine but has also inspired millions across Africa and beyond.

As she steps confidently into her 30s, she embraces her new decade with resilience, ambition, and deep gratitude, qualities that continue to define both her personal life and professional career.