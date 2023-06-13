Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Over Alleged N3m Deal

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci has taken to her social media handle to share her own side of the story after a brand identified as VibesByAnna accused her of ruining its brand after collecting the sum of N3 million as a deal.

However, a leaked chat between Hilda Baci, and a brand has surfaced online after she was called out over alleged unruly behaviour.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the VibesByAnna accused the 27-year-old chef of ruining their business.

According to the brand, Hilda Baci posed bad conduct and ruined their business after collecting a huge sum of N3 million to attend an event that she agreed to.

A few hours before the time of the event, the chef cancelled the event and publicly denied knowledge of it.

The furious brand management called out Hilda while noting that her action has caused a negative impression on her brand.

Recall, days ago, Hilda Baci denied knowledge of the brand after she was dragged for charging N25k for a meet and greet.

Sharing her own side of the story, the Akwa Ibom chef said she had asked the brand for their account details to refund them but they refused to comply.

Hilda maintained that she had already told them from the onset that she was not comfortable with the arrangement because she couldn’t charge her fans for a meet-and-greet session.

She went ahead to leak her chat with the brand while accusing them of being irresponsible.

See chats below: