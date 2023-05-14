Hilda Baci Breaks Records, Cooks Over 110 Meals, Serves Over 2,795 People In 64hrs

The 27-year-old Chef prepared more than 110 meals and served over 2,795 individuals thus far.

The culinarian who has been standing on her feet for over three days, has refused to take a break from the exhaustion from standing.

However, she maintained the standard of excellence that her brand is known for and is not compromising on quality.

In her quest to break the Guinness World Record, she has inspired many and left them short of words.

Many Nigerians at the cook-a-thon venue to witness her as she make history, and thousands more followed the event on social media in order not to miss out on the event taking place at the Amore Garden.

Her accomplishments and zeal brought many notable celebrities to actively support Hilda’s endeavour, with some present at the venue to offer words of encouragement and affirmation.

Also, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also stormed the venue to show support to her as she nears completion of her Guiness record.