May 15, 2023
Hilda Baci Breaks Guiness World Record For Longest Cooking Time

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest cooking time.

Hilda who began cooking on Thursday, May 11, surpassed the longest cooking hours that was set by Indian Chef Lata Tondon, who cooked meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

Hilda Baci has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual at the time of writing this report, had cooked for 93 hours and still cooking.

As the famous chef goes about her activities, Nigerians are still gathered around to support her.

Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they are of her. celebrities,as well as a lot of influential socialites,could be seen at the venue.

It should be noted that for the past four days that her cooking hackathon has unified many Nigerians for all works of life as they congregate at her cooking station.

