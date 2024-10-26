Hilda Baci: Brand New Car, N10m, Others To Be Won At Cooking Class

Share

Celebrity Chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci has announced her much-anticipated cooking class, offering a chance for participants to learn and also win exciting prizes, including a brand new car.

The cooking class, according to Hilda, promises an immersive culinary experience, where participants will gain hands-on training from one of Nigeria’s top culinary and learn the secrets behind over 160 delicious meals.

She added that with just ₦50,000 registration fee, attendees will not only elevate their cooking skills but also stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

READ ALSO:

Hilda revealed prizes to be won including a new car, cash prizes totalling ₦10 million, ₦1 million each for five lucky winners, a culinary school scholarship, and others.

Social media users have taken to their page to debate over an opportunity that as low as N50K but promises millions of naira worth of prizes to be won.

Reactions trailing Hilda Baci’s cooking class;

pyramidvalley__ wrote: “U don start again .”

lizzyofblaze stated: “Something you can learn from YouTube?”

dejay_lad penned: “audio 10 million.”

african.echo wrote: “When she’s done eating your money and rendering you broke, your body go touch ground.”

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: