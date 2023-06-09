New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Hilda Baci Announces First Endorsement Deal Weeks After Cook-A-Thon

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has taken to her social media handles with excitement as she announce her first endorsement deal weeks after her cook-a-thon held in Lagos State.

The 27-year-old Akwa Ibomite revealed to her fans that she just landed her first endorsement deal following the cooking quest to be on Guinness World Record.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, she penned how she signed an incredible deal with a brand that is dear to her heart, even though she’s yet to announce the name of the brand.

She wrote: “Guess who is going to sign her first endorsement deal?” I have the best news and I can’t wait to share with you all.

“I signed an amazing deal with this brand that has my heart.

“When I tell you guys who they are, you will understand. In the mean time, I thought to share my joy through these pictures.”

Baci’s achievement has brought her a lot of attention, and she has quickly become one of the most popular chefs in Nigeria.

See her post below:

