Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, on Wednesday, said she has secured her third Guinness World Records (GWR) title, following the official recognition of her record-breaking jollof rice cooking event held in September 2025.

Announcing the good news on her social media page, Hilda revealed that her jollof rice feat did more than she initially realised.

The massive cook set two separate records: the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice and the largest serving of rice of any kind, bringing her total Guinness titles to three.

The jollof rice, which weighed 8,780 kilograms, was confirmed by Guinness World Records on September 15, 2025, and was reported to have been sufficient to serve more than 16,600 people.

READ ALSO:

This latest achievement adds to Hilda’s earlier record for the longest individual cooking marathon, which she completed in 2023 after cooking continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude, Hilda thanked her collaborators, support team, and Guinness World Records for acknowledging the accomplishment.

She described the moment she received the confirmation as both surprising and emotional, noting that she only discovered months later that her single attempt had resulted in two separate records.

Hilda also acknowledged the key role played by her close collaborator throughout the project, stating that the success was a shared effort from concept to execution.

Reflecting on the achievement, the chef described it as a powerful way to begin the new year, adding that the experience reinforced her belief that hard work, teamwork, and faith can lead to outcomes beyond expectations.