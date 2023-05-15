Hilda Baci: 33 Things You May Not Know About Nigerian Guinness World Record Chef

Nigerian Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci is a well-known culinary expert, known for her exceptional cooking skills and passion for the culinary arts.

Hilda who begins a cook-a-thon on Thursday, May 11 across Monday, May 15 is attempting a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in the world.

The multi-talented TV producer and host announced the four-day-cook-a-thon on April 14.

After 5years of emerging as the winner of the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021, Hilda broke the news of breaking Guinness World Records by showing her culinary skills by attempting a Cooking Marathon which she tagged as Cook-a-thon coined from the word marathon.

The 27-year-old food entrepreneur aims to break the Guinness World record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

The event which took place at The Amore Gardens, Lekki event showcased Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was present at the location on Sunday, May 14 to throw his support for her as she attempts to break the Guinness Record for the longest cooking time.

Although, apart from Governor Sanwo-Olu who was present to cheer the foodpreneur at the event, notable celebrities were also present at the location.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the crowd of supporters present at the event to continue cheering her on and wished her success.

The four-day cooking marathon, which began on Thursday at 4 p.m., features celebrity visitations, networking, games, and brand activations. The attempt will see Hilda Baci take an hour break in-between every 12 hours of cooking.

Although she gets a 30-minute break every 6 hours, she spends the 30mins in a medical van which is just close by, within which she can nap, use the restroom, and also get a medical assessment or checkup by the medical team available on the spot.

However, here are at least 30 things To Know About Nigerian Guinness World Record Chef, Hilda Baci.

1. Her Full name is Hilda Bassey Effiong.

2. She hails from South-South Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom State.

3. Hilda was born September 20th, 1996, She is 27 years of age.

4. Hilda is a graduate of Madonna University Okija, where she majored in Sociology.

5. Hilda’s mother is a chef and owns a food brand called “Calabar Pot,” which have inspired her to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

6. Hilda began her career as a chef in 2020 and has since established a successful brand and reputation.

7. Hilda Bassey is not only a chef, but also a YouTuber, content creator, host, TV producer, and food entrepreneur

8. She has come a long way from humble beginnings and has achieved remarkable success, as a young Nigerian chef from Nsit Ubium LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

9. Hilda owns a food brand in Lagos called “My Food by Hilda”

10. She is the head chef and CEO of @Myfoodbyhilda, which has numerous branches throughout Nigeria

11. Hilda faced significant difficulties before establishing her enterprise, @myfoodbyhilda.

12. She’s in a serious relationship.

13. She is a resilient and tenacious young woman who strives to achieve her goals through hard work and perseverance.

14. Hilda earned Nigeria its first national food bragging rights when she won the Jollof competition in 2021.

15. Chef Hilda represented Nigeria against Chef Seyram Leslie Kumordzie of Ghana and emerged winner, taking home a whopping $5,000.

16. The Akwa-Ibom-born chef, is said to acknowledge the power of discernment (Idan) playing a huge role in her prowess and win

17. According to Hilda,she claimed she has never had formal cooking training. Her work is powered by vibes and the Holy Spirit.

18. Hilda Baci wishes train one day, mainly because she teaches people. She says “I’ll probably reach a point where I want to learn more so I have more to offer my students.”

19. Hilda had considered participating in the Guinness cook-a-thon at 21,but couldn’t due to finances.

20. The celebrity chef has been saving enough for the the competition for years. Five years later,while working a full-time job at a fashion retail company, alongside acting, presenting cooking TV shows, and hosting a talent show — MTN Yello Star in 2020, Hilda was finally ready to participate in the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon challenge.

21. Hilda Baci is currently pursuing the goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

22. She will be cooking for 4 days non-stop

23. She must stand to cook, she is not permitted to sit while cooking.

24. Hilda Baci’s net worth is estimated to be around $250,000, primarily derived from her successful career as a chef and YouTuber.

25. Baci hosts her cooking shows on various television networks.

26. She’s not allowed to take coffee, stimulants, or any energy drink to artificially boost her energy and bodily strength while cooking.

27. She cooks round the clock, no sleep (Morning, afternoon, evening, and night. So, for 4 nights, she won’t sleep)

28. She’s allowed to eat food, drink water or fruit juice, and take glucose.

29. Hilda’s cooking marathon is taking place at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

30. Baci intends to prepare multiple dishes over an extended period to achieve recognition from the Guinness World Records.

31. Whatever she cooks is shared with the people at the venue for FREE. She is not selling the food.

32. She cooks different meals simultaneously. She is at liberty to cook any meal she likes. There are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook. The World Record title is about cooking within a time frame, not about what is cooked. As long as she is cooking, she is on track.

33. Every meal cooked and every plate served is recorded. She has cooked over 115 meals so far with almost 3,000 portions if not more by the time you are reading this.

34. She started the cooking on Thursday and is expected to complete the target time frame by Monday 15th May 2023 evening.

35. The current holder of the title Hilda seeks to break is an Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

36. To break the record, Hilda Baci is attempting to cook for 96 hours, using extra 9 hours to break the world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking a marathon.

37. She tagged the cooking project “Cook-a-thon”, a phrase coined from the word “marathon”

38. She appears exhausted already, but the people around her are cheering her on to boost her morale. And they are available with her as she cooks 247, even at night.

39. Most of the food items, ingredients, utensils, etc she used for this project are provided by her sponsors. So, the money expended on this project is not 100% from Hilda or her Food brand.

40. Baci has great supporters as one of her partner, who is an Uber rider is offering a 40% discounted ride to the venue for people who wishes to join and cheer her up at the venue.