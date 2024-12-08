Hilda Bacci, Enioluwa Entertain Food Lovers at Firewood Jollof Festival

Share

The rhythm of Nigeriqn cultural drums, aroma of good food and the vibrant colors of African culture came alive on Saturday, November 30 as the much-anticipated Firewood Jollof Festival entertained thousandsof guests.

The epic event was a unique celebration of food, music, and heritage that marked the perfect kickoff to the Yuletide festivities.

Featuring a potpourri of events, the festival was graced by some of Nigeria’s finest culture and entertainment aficionados including Guinness record-holder, Hilda Bacci, social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, internet personality, Hero Daniels, food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, Dorathy of Big Brother Naija fame, online chef, Ify Mogekwu and lots more.

The event featured a cook-off featuring renowned chefs, local food vendors, and everyone present, an array of live music and dance acts celebrating the rhythms and energy of the season, from Afrobeats to traditional tunes, a vibrant display of art, fashion, and crafts that highlight the diverse heritage of Nigeria and neighboring West African countries, dance offs and eating competitions which saw the participants going home with mouthwatering prices.

According to its convener, Chizoma Chukwueke, CEO of Firewood Rice Nigeria, the festival is more than just a food event; it is a celebration of community and unity harping on a shared cultural identity that binds Nigerians together.

“Jollof rice is more than a dish; it’s a symbol of joy, love, and connection. Through the Jollof Festival, we hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for our culture and provide a space for families and friends to come together to celebrate the season. After this edition, we will be making it an annual event and we will also be taking it to other major states like Abuja and Port Harcourt,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: