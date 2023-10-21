Hilda, Ama Used BoHairs To Climb Into Fame – Moet Abebe, Tolani Baj

In a recent podcast “Bad and Bougie,” Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj presented some interesting perspectives on the intricate friendship dynamics involving Bohairs, Ama Reginald, and Hilda Baci.

It would be recalled that Bohairs, who is a well-known social media influencer and hair vendor had accused Ama Reginald and Hilda Baci of secretly forming a friendship behind her back.

According to Bohairs, she was the one who first introduced Ama and Hilda together, only to learn that they had left her behind while forming a friendship at her back.

The scenario had an effect on her, and she described feeling stressed as a result of their disrespect for her existence.

Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj both expressed their thoughts on this touchy subject as they speculated that Ama and Hilda may have leveraged Bohair’s fame to boost their own social standing.

It’s worth noting that Ama Reginald and Hilda Baci were introduced to a large percentage of the audience through Bohairs. She was instrumental in presenting their talents and personalities before they were well-known.

Tolani Baj who offered her point of view on the matter claimed people come into our lives for specific reasons, such as assisting us in achieving renown, and that this does not always imply a lifetime commitment.

According to this point of view, Bohair may have functioned as a stepping stone on Ama and Hilda’s path to fame, and now that the purpose has been completed, they may not feel obligated to maintain the friendship.

Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj emphasized that Bohairs will always play an important role in their story, no matter what happens.

Furthermore, Tolani Baj added another layer to the issue by emphasizing the differences in interpersonal dynamics. Ama and Hilda are both unmarried, unlike Bohairs, who is married and has two kids.

These circumstances could have altered the dynamics of their connection, imposing constraints that can occur when people are at different stages of life and have different obligations.