Hilal Takaful Insurance Appoints Olanrewaju As MD/CEO

Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and the pioneer Takaful Insurance company in Nigeria, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hassan Olanrewaju AFIS, FIIN as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This strategic leadership appointment underscores the company’s commitment to ethical insurance practices, innovation, and participant-focused service delivery.

A Chartered Insurance Professional with over two decades of experience, Mr. Hassan brings a wealth of expertise spanning across technical operations, business development, and strategic management.

His career includes leadership roles at Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Law Union & Rock Plc, and Oceanic Insurance Group, where he consistently delivered growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion.

His deep industry insight and proven leadership make him well-suited to advance Hilal Takaful Insurance’s mission of offering ethical, innovative, and customer-focused solutions.

The Board of Hilal Takaful Insurance expressed confidence in the appointment, noting, “We believe Mr. Hassan’s leadership will further strengthen Hilal Takaful’s presence in the Takaful ecosystem, driving greater impact, innovation, and excellence service delivery.”

Mr. Hassan shared his excitement about joining the organization, saying, “It is a privilege to lead Hilal Takaful Insurance at such a defining time.

I look forward to working with our dedicated team to enhance our offerings, deliver exceptional value to our participants, and uphold the ethical principles that are the cornerstone of our brand.”