Hikes: Lagos Govt Vows Action Against Exploitative House Rent

The Lagos State Government on Friday criticised landlords and property agents who are exploiting residents by imposing unjustifiable increases in house rents.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Housing and Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Barakat Bakare, made this known during an interview on TVC’s programme.

Bakare, who said the Lagos State tenancy law is currently under review, pledged to take action to protect tenants from these exploitative practices.

She also clarified the distinct roles of house agents and lawyers in rental matters, emphasising the limitations of legal practitioners in real estate and house rental transactions.

She urged residents who encounter violations of these regulations to report such incidents to the Lagos State Regulatory Authority, either through physical visits or online channels.

The Special Adviser reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to addressing the housing challenges faced by Lagos residents.

In her concluding remarks, Bakare advised Lagosians to exercise caution and diligence by verifying the registration status of agents and developers with the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA) before finalising any transactions.

She also issued a call to all real estate practitioners, urging them to register with the LASRERA

