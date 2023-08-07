Hike: Nigerian Breweries offers distributors leeway for old prices

Foremost a recent increase in prices of its products, foremost beverage brewer, Nigeria Breweries Plc, has given a rare opportunity its to its distributors to buy its products for the old price.

The company, which disclosed that the price adjustment aims to sustain standard business practices with its trade partners, said: “In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and crated in our system before 00.00hr on Thursday 10th August, 2023.” The company said in a statement that the decision to review prices was due to the soaring rise in input costs and the necessity to cushion its impact.

The price adjustments is expected to take effect from August 10, 2023. NB is the producer of major alcoholic products like Star Lager, Gulder, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken, Goldberg, Life, Star Radler amongst others. Some alcohol-free drinks under the company include Maltina, Amstel Malta, Fayrouz, Climax Energy drink, and Malta Gold. The company further appreciated its customers, saying: “While thanking you for your commitment to our great partnership, be rest assured that we will continue to support your sales and distribution efforts as always.”