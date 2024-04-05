Hike In Food Prices, Hunger, Others Herald Agric Sector

The last three months of the year 2023 was less impactful for the country’s agric sector as stakeholders and Nigerians are yet to be convinced of President Bola Tinubu Administration’s preparedness towards taking the country’s agric sector to the promised land, TAIWO HASSAN reports

Ideally, the country’s agric sector’s performance in the first quarter (1Q) 2024 is nothing to write home about when compared with that of the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who demonstrated the zeal, commitment and determination to turn around the fortunes of the sector on assuming power. Indeed, under the current administration even though, agriculture is one of the main pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda, it has not been roller coastal for the sector.

New Year address

The first quarter of 2024 started with President Tinubu, in his New Year message thanking the Nigerian populace for entrusting their faith in him with a clear mandate to make the country better, to revamp the economy, restore security within the country’s borders, revitalise the floundering industrial sector, boost agricultural production, increase national productivity and set the country on an irreversible path towards national greatness to be proud of. To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, Tinubu said: “We will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops. “We launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.” However, Nigerians are still waiting to see these promises come to reality.

Cotton farming

In Q1’24, the issue facing cotton growers cropped up, as the President of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Anibe Achimugu, advised farmers and other major players in the industry to plan adequately and seek alternatives to high-cost input for 2024 crop farming in the country. Achimugu believed that this year local farmers needed to look look inwards and especially around them to identify what they require and have access to in preparation for the 2024 cropping season. The NACOTAN said: “I mean to make up their minds early that they will cultivate cotton in the 2024 season, so therefore, plan ahead of time with their immediate stakeholders deciding the portion of their land they will commit to cotton, order crops by making sure they have looked at every angle internally and externally that will ensure their success.”

Fake fertiliser, seed distribution

Also, during the period under review, the Federal Government disclosed that it was introducing stiffer regulations in the country’s agric sector to checkmate and reduce to the barest minimum the distribution of fake and substandards fertilisers and low quality seeds to the Nigerian farmers by illegal agro dealers and distributors in the country. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, in a chat with New Telegraph, explained that the farm inputs support services responsible for the regulating of the quality fertilisers and agro chemicals, and the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), regulating seeds, had been directed to ensure the supervisory and issuance of permits to genuine agro dealers and distributors in the country before the agro chemicals are distributed to Nigerian farmers. The agric minister stated that permit requirements should be tougher and stringent before being issued to agro dealers and distributors, including certification of their warehouses in order to curb substandard fertilisers and low quality seed distribution in the country.

Tackling food price hike

The Federal Government during the quarter revealed plans to address the food price surge. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Kyari, revealed the plans in a post via his official X handle in February. Kyari said farmers had cultivated 323,000 hectares of farmland to address the food price surge, and lessons from the first phase of dry season food production. He said: “Wheat, rice, maize, and cassava are major crops being cultivated in 15 participating states. “The decision to start wheat production was time-specific, with a two-phase implementation plan.”

Poultry farmers’

N3trn investments One of the most topical discussions in the quarter was that Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), who claimed to have lost more than N3 trillion investments from the economic hardships in the country. The Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of PAN, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, said the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country had forced majority of its members to quit the business.

Precisely, the quarter was mainly about promises amid lack of clear cut action for agric sector programmes in the country

Grain suspension

Following the adverse effects of insecurity around the country’s agric architecture, Olam Agri in Nigeria, a leading provider of differentiated food, feed, and fibre products, disclosed the temporarily suspension of the procurement of essential grains, such as maize and sorghum immediately in the first quarter. A press statement from Olam Agri made available to New Telegraph stated that as a major buyer and processor of food staples in the country, it shared the concerns around the high prices and supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of essential grains.

Hunger looms

Only last month, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) confirmed that some members in northern Nigeria were being forced at gun point to pay certain amount of money as ransom to armed bandits to access their farmlands during the planting and harvest seasons before being allowed to leave freely with their crops after confirmation of payment. The SB Morgan Intelligence reported that local farmers paid as much as N100,000 before being allowed to access their farmlands. Speaking with New Telegraph on the matter, the National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, disclosed that the current administration’s agric programmes geared towards guaranteeing food security in the country would be a mirage, unless it stems out insecurity around the country’s agric architecture completely to boost food production. Ibrahim explained that the association had been inundated with series of complaints from local farmers, mostly from the North East and North West about ransom payments to armed bandits before being allowed to have access to their farms.

Skyrocking egg prices

In the quarter under review, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mojeed Iyiola, attributed the rise in poultry feed and egg prices to the fluctuating foreign exchange (forex) in the country. Iyiola stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos. He said that the increase was also influenced by the greed of certain middlemen, leading to higher prices for various poultry products. He pointed out that the current cost of a crate of eggs from the poultry farm gate was approximately N3,400, compared to N2,700 in January.

Palm oil importation

Within the period, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) also disclosed that Nigeria could save over N94 billion on non-import of palm oil into the country if the much needed measures and processes are put in place. SON explained that through strict adherence to stipulated standards and quality requirements, the country’s palm oil products would attract increased foreign earnings for Nigeria as far as non-oil sector is concerned. The Director General and Chief Executive of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, made this known in a press statement, saying that the agency had been making efforts to ensure the growth of Nigeria’s export trade. Okeke stated that the statement was released after the agency’s public sensitisation workshop for palm oil operators and stakeholders held in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. In particular, the agency’s statement was apparently in reaction to a disclosure by one of the chief facilitators at the event, Prof. Kehinde Owolarafe, of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, who said Nigeria lost N94 billion annually to palm oil importation. Way out to Nigeria’s agribusiness Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, urged government to implement new sustainable agric policies that will target the revival and resuscitation of the country’s agriculture, saying that agriculture had moved from just planting and harvesting to commerce and business lifeline. Obasanjo, who was the the guest speaker and also delivered the keynote speech at the official opening session of the 9th agrofood & plastprintpack international exhibition & conference in Lagos, said that the present government must introduce policy stimulation and impetus that will turn around and galvanise the fortunes of agribusiness in the country for Nigeria to achieve sustainable food security and productivity. According to him, Nigerian farmers are yearning for policy sustainability, single digit interest rate, ban on importation of agric products, policy monitoring, research and development in agribusiness and others. To him, government must get on board to make agribusiness very attractive to the unemployed population since it has the buffer to employ youths.

Agric intelligence centres

In March, the National President of All farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and also President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed that the country needed strong agribusiness to attain sustainable food security at this challenging time in the country’s agricultural sector. Ibrahim, in a press release made available to New Telegraph, revealed that Nigeria had a unique position in Africa’s food system as a country with the largest population and economy in Africa.

Last line

