Hike In Electricity Tariff Insensitive, Inhuman, Reps Minority Caucus

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned the hike in electricity tariff announced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Minority caucus led by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda made the condemnation in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said ‘This abrupt hike, which placed an unbearable burden on the already strained populace, exacerbating economic hardships and widening the chasm of inequality, is inhuman and evil.

“Such a hike, which is over two hundred per cent above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy, galloping inflation, unemployment, and inadequate access to basic amenities.

“We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only twelve per cent of electricity consumers who enjoy a minimum of twenty hours of electricity a day. The truth has become stark that this is a stark lie.

“The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers. This habitual resort to deceit and outright lies clearly puts the government in a bad light and erodes the trust and confidence of the populace in the government”

The minority leader argued that “The timing of this tariff hike, amidst prevailing economic challenges, is not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians. It further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of our people.

“Not here in Nigeria where the government spends money on frivolities, with no real economic impacts on households or on the lives of ordinary citizens. Here, the directive principle of state policy is: go and die.

“We urge Mr President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the electricity regulator, NERC, to rescind this decision and prioritize the welfare of the people.

“Transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes are imperative to address the root causes of the energy sector’s inefficiencies and ensure sustainable solutions that benefit all stakeholders and not consistent and persistent increase in tariff.

“Furthermore, we call for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector. Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities.

“In solidarity with the Nigerian people, we stand firm in our condemnation of this unjustifiable increase in electricity tariffs and call for immediate action to alleviate the burdens imposed on the populace”