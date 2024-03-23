Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari Holds March 29

The sixth edition of the year- ly Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari is scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 1, as part of the activities marking this year’s Easter fiesta in the state, with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development (ESBTD) headed by Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, pulling all stops alongside its partner, Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, to ensure an enthralling experience for the mountaineers and adventure seekers expected to attend.

A prelude to this year’s edition of the fiesta, which Ojo-Lanre noted is an opportunity to explore the amazing and awesome inspiring landscape of the state and other tourism offerings, was the state Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, recently leading a team to explore the mountainous ranges of the state as they hiked through the Ikogosi section of the state’s vast hiking trail.

Activities billed for the four days gathering include welcome party, networking, fun games and hiking safari, as well as tours, with the fiesta climaxing on Easter Monday, April 1, with special hiking trail to the table plateau at the peak of Abanijorin mountain, which is said to be 900 metres above the sea level. The Abanijorin mountain hike, which is located in Iyin-Ekiti, known also as Abanijorin hill of wonders, Iyin-Ekiti, is expected to be a fun filled event that will take on the form of carnival celebration.