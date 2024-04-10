Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari 6.0: Celebration Of Culture, Creativity, Natural Endowments

It was a celebration of culture, creativity, resilience and the natural endowments that have msde, and continues to make, Ekiti State a major tourism destination in Nigeria in particular, and indeed, Africa in general. The event was the this year’s edition of the Hike Ekiti State Mountain Safari, held last Monday in the alluring, awe-inspiring Abanijorin Cave & Mountain, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The colourful event, a rich Easter Tourism Carnival, tagged “Mountain Safari 6.0”, was organised by the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club in collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development.

It had in attendance, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John; Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Director-General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa; Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folarin Coker; Director-General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, and other dignitaries. It was marked with breathtaking, colourful and inspiring dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ekiti State.

Environmental wealth

Speaking at the event, Governor Biodun Oyebanji described the “Hike Ekiti State Mountain Safari 6.0” as a spectacular showcase of Ekiti environmental riches and cultural tapestry. He emphasised the pivotal role of sustainable tourism in propelling economic prosperity and fostering unity. The Governor expressed pride in witnessing the boundless enthusiasm of participants as they delved into the scenic marvels of the Abanijorin Cave and Mountains, reaffirming his commitment to promoting Ekiti as a premier tourism destination.

Culinary Heritage

Also, in a remarkable display of cultural pride and culinary celebration, the Governor Biodun Oyebanji, recently showcased the rich agricultural heritage of Ekiti people by pounding yam, a staple menu of the region, at the summit of Abanijorin Rocks during the Ekiti Mountain Easter Tourism Carnival. This symbolic act not only highlighted the governor’s connection to his roots but also underscored the significance of food tourism in promoting and preserving the unique culinary traditions of Ekiti State, renowned for its fertile lands and the cultivation of yam, a crop deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of its people.

Pounded yam or Iyán (Yoruba), a traditional food prepared by pounding boiled yam with a mortar and pestle, into smooth, stretchy consistency, holds a special place in the hearts and palates of Ekiti residents. Pounded yam is not merely a meal but a symbol of communal identity and unity, often shared during festive occasions, gatherings, and ceremonies. Thus, the choice of Abanijorin Rock, Iyin Ekiti, as the setting for this culinary spectacle adds another layer of significance to the event. As one of Ekiti State’s natural wonders, the rocks stand tall as a testament to the state’s breathtaking landscapes and adventurous spirit.

By bringing the traditional practice of pounding yam to such a majestic location, Governor Oyebanji not only paid homage to Ekiti’s agricultural heritage but also invited locals and tourists alike to appreciate the beauty of their surroundings while indulging in the region’s culinary delights. Significantly, the Ekiti Mountain Easter Tourism Carnival served as a platform to promote food tourism, recognising the economic potential of showcasing State’s gastronomic offerings to a wider audience. In an era where travelers seek authentic cultural experiences and unique culinary adventures, Ekiti’s traditional cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques, presents a compelling draw for visitors seeking to explore the rich tapestry of Nigerian culture.

Beyond its cultural significance, the governor’s act of pounding yam stop Abanijorin Rocks was also a powerful message about the significance of preserving and celebrating indigenous foodways in the face of globalisation and modernisation. It is also remarkable that as communities around the world grapple with issues of food security, sustainability, and cultural preservation, Ekiti stands as a shining example of how embracing one’s culinary heritage can not only nourish the body but also feed the soul and foster a sense of pride and belonging. Governor Biodun Oyebanji symbolic gesture of pounding yam at the pinnacle of Abanijorin Rocks serves as a reminder of the connection between food, culture, and identity.

Commendation

Thus, by embracing and showcasing Ekiti culinary heritage, the governor has not only elevated the profile of the region’s traditional cuisine but also paved the way for a thriving food tourism industry that celebrates the richness and diversity of Nigerian gastronomy. As Ekiti continues to welcome visitors from near and far, it is expected that its tables will be laden with the flavours of the past, present, and future, ensuring that the legacy of pounded yam endures for generations to come.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Tourism Mrs. Lola Ade-John, commended the collaborative spirit demonstrated in orchestrating Mountain Safari 6.0, emphasising its significance in spotlighting Ekiti’s tourism potential on a global scale. She underscored the importance of preserving the region’s natural habitats and cultural landmarks for future generations, heralding events like these as catalysts for sustainable development and cultural preservation.

Senator Babafemi Ojudu also commended the organisers for their commitment to showcasing Ekiti’s natural treasures and fostering community engagement, while also applauding the adventurous spirit displayed by participants as they traversed the Abanijorin Cave and Mountains. He underscored the significance of events like Mountain Safari 6.0 in promoting outdoor recreation, health, and wellness, stressing their positive impact on individual well-being. Amb. Wale Lanre Ojo outlined Mountain Safari 6.0 as a pivotal milestone in Ekiti’s tourism narrative, underscoring its role in spotlighting the region’s natural splendor and cultural heritage.

He articulated the bureau’s steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable tourism practices and leveraging collaborative initiatives like the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club to propel Ekiti onto the global tourism stage. Amb. Ojo expressed optimism for the future, envisioning continued strides in elevating Ekiti’s tourism sector to unprecedented heights.

Visionary leadership

The visionary leader of the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, Mr. Micheal Peculiar Ekiran, who spearheaded the conception and execution of Mountain Safari 6.0, emphasised the club’s dedication to showcasing Ekiti hidden gems and fostering community engagement. Preceding the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, was an intensive training programme for Nigeria tour operators held on Sunday, March 31, at Ado-Ekiti of Ekiti State. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the intensive training programme, the DG, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Kangiwa; said the importance attached to tour operations cannot be overemphasised “when we assess trends of tourist destinations and how tour operators contribute to promoting destinations from community Based to urban city destinations globally,” stressing that this singular tourism service of packaging, selling, guiding tourists and visitors across Nigeria and the globe is contributing more than 118 million jobs translating to 3.8% global employment as reported by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

According to him, records also have it that for every 30 new tourists created, one new job is created in every industry of the sector. “In fact, it is estimated that tourism will continue to grow to 414 million jobs and 11.6% of total employment by 2028. “The present administration in its quest to reposition Nigeria on global tourism map as a preferred Tourism destination is poised to addressing poverty and unemployment in the nation with the programme of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of Mr. President. “I want to specially appreciate the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John for the wisdom and insight to initiation this programme to add value to the lots of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large. I also thank the Ekiti State Government particularly the Ministry and the State Board for inviting synergy and collaboration to this course.”

He noted that the choice of Ado-Ekiti to host this intensive training programme for the Nigeria Tour Operators is symbolic owing to the endowed tourism resources of Ekiti state’s cultural heritage of hospitality, cuisines and natural beauties of Ikogosi Cold and Warm Spring Resort, Abanijorin rock for sightseeing, mountaineering, hiking, conservation research, Ecotourism and agro tourism amongst other human benefits. “It is my desire that at the end of this intensive training programme, the participants will put the additionally knowledge, skills and competence acquired to practice to identify tourist destinations, package tours, link up with international tourist destinations managers and tour operation consultants to put Nigeria on global tourist map. I wish you all the participants a successful training session and thank you for your attention.”