The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Dr Ajibola Basiru has enjoined Muslims to deepen their prayers for global peace and a more prosperous Nigeria.

Dr Basiru gave the charge in a message to identify with Muslims on the commencement of the New Calendar Year 1447 Hijrah.

“I join billions of Muslims the World over to celebrate and mark the New Islamic Calendar Year 1447 which has just taken off. We must not let the lessons of Hijrah rob off on us. Hijrah signifies steadfastness in the face of persecution and hardship. It teaches abandoning vices for virtues.”

“I want to prod Muslims and non Muslims alike to jettison political differences and join in prayers and fight against vices particularly insecurity holding the nation by the throat.”

“We cannot continue to dance naked on the graves of innocent Nigerians or except to splutter their blood to step on it to power. Let’s use this period to seek Allaah’s face for His mercy and guidance. No other place we can call ours but Nigeria.”

“Let’s all support President Bola Tinubu with prayers and goodwill for him to deliver for this nation.The positive results of his policies,though momentarily painful,will push the Nation higher on the global ranking from all indexes.”

Ends