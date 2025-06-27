Hijrah 1447: Alli, Ajadi Felicitate Muslim Faithfuls

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South), as well as, a stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) in the South West, Olufemi Ajadi, have congratulated and felicitated Muslims nationwide, particularly Oyo State, on the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447 AH.

This was contained in separate statements issued by the duo and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Senator Alli described the occasion as a time for deep reflection, spiritual renewal and renewed commitment to the values of peace, justice, and communal progress.

While urging Muslims to draw lessons from the historic migration (Hijrah) of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah, the lawmaker said that Hijrah symbolises courage, sacrifice, perseverance and unwavering faith in Allah.

He called on Muslims to use the occasion to rededicate themselves to nation-building by promoting love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Senator Alli pledged to continue advocating for better education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic opportunities for all, especially the vulnerable, while reaffirming his commitment to policies and initiatives that would improve the living conditions of his Senatorial District, Oyo State and Nigeria.

In his message, Ajadi urged the Muslims and people of other faith to live in peace and always pray and have renewed hope in God for a better Nigeria. He also called on governments at all levels in the country to use the occasion of the Muslims’ New Year to prioritise justice, good governance, and poverty alleviation.

“I also wish our Muslims Jamaah all the good things of the New Year, but urge them to celebrate moderately and with consideration for the freedom of adherents of other religions. Let me also plead that we should embrace religious tolerance and live in peace with our neighbours. We can’t achieve any greatness or economic development in an atmosphere of chaos.

“I urge our governments at all levels to prioritize fairness, justice and good governance. The governments should also alleviate poverty and use the resources that the Almighty Allah freely gave us to better the lots of Nigerians,” Ajadi stressed.