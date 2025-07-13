Hijab Donning Preacher Courting Trouble, Says Prof Akintola

A Nigerian woman recently raised some dust preaching Christ in a trending video while donning the Hijab, which she removed after prayers. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) issued a statement, calling for her arrest. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, MURIC Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, bares his mind on the issue

What is your view on the trending video of the woman preaching Christ donning the Hijab?

I am astounded and can’t fathom any reason for such a behaviour. It is irresponsible, deceitful and it is the height of hypocrisy. It is equally provocative because we speak about identity thieves. This woman is surely an identity thief. If you can come out to deceive people with your appearance by taking the identity of other people then, you are an identity thief. She’s tired of appearing in her usual garment. If she wants to join the Muslims, let her proclaim it but why put on a Muslim dress while evangelizing? Why is she using that to call people to the way of Christianity?

Yes, there is nothing wrong if someone preaches Christianity or Islam but there is everything wrong with a person who dresses up as a Muslim, using the Hijab to preach another religion. She is deceiving the public and that is false pretense, impersonation and no doubt that she has broken the law. We are waiting to see what the Lagos State Police Command is going to do because we have called them out. Our message has gone to them and we will see if we are going to get justice.

This is an invasion on Islam. It is like our mosques have been invaded and we are also calling on Christian leaders to please sensitise their followers by letting them know the limits. This is too worrisome and what are they desperate about? I want to call on C.A.N that this lady’s church should be traced, talk to her pastor and whoever encouraged her to do this has been too wicked to her.

But she said that her using the Hijab is a divine instruction by God?

Divine instruction by God? Where is that instruction written in the Bible? If that was her claim, who is her witness and who is she fooling? She should be locked up and we have every right to say this because if someone has not gone haywire upstairs, somebody will not behave like this.

Don’t you think that maybe it’s an expression of her freedom from a human rights angle?

If it is freedom of expression, it has been taken beyond the tenets of the law. The courts will decide that when she is arrested. There is what we call equal right and it necessitates limitations of rights. The limitations of rights to personal law. It says your right stops where the rights of others begin. The Muslims have the right for their religion to be protected according to section 38, sub-section 1&2 of the 1999 Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria. This woman has crossed the line and should be taught a lesson.

Is it a first-time thing that you are so passionate about this?

We have a right to defend our religion. Imagine if a Muslim had done that by donning a pastor’s cassock and going down to a road junction quoting the Quran, heaven would have been brought down especially in this Lagos. We don’t want selective justice. We want people to be objective and that includes the press as there should be no excuses for this violation. Her action would have caused a religious crisis, and I know she is somewhere now doing the preaching with the Hijab. Does it make sense? We should be objective without emotions or sentiments. Look at the merits of the case and can a Muslim wear a pastor’s cassock and start preaching inside the bus or the roads, streets to deceive people? Would not the churches have gone out in protest? Infact, it is coming to that. If she is not prosecuted and arrested our members will come out.

Based on this action, what are the potential risks to the peaceful interfaith relationship we have in the state and what efforts are being made in educating your followers to promote peace and not take it outside of the law?

The MURIC have come out to identify her and to tell the Lagos State Government and the Police Command, DSS, Security agencies that this is what this woman has done. They have a duty and we don’t need to tell them what to do. We as a human rights group have taken up our corporate responsibility and performed our duty. Somebody has violated the rights of Muslims by impersonating us, stealing our identity and the Police have the duty to call the woman to order by arresting and prosecuting her so that she would act as a deterrent to others who may want to try it. We have not heard that anything has been done as what she is doing is capable of causing religious riots and it will be on record that we cried out. The police must not fail to do it’s duty because we don’t want our members to take the law into their hands. There is no Muslim that will see her and not be angry because it is provocative.

In one of the videos, after preaching with the hijab, she took off the hijab. It was clear she was a Christian and a Muslim lady challenged her in the bus saying why was she preaching Christianity using the hijab, faking that you are a Muslim. The Muslim lady must have been provoked and that is the least she could have done but, we don’t know what other Muslims will do.

Would it have been different if she had not used the Hijab?

If she had not used a Hijab, it would still have been imperfect. If she had not used the hijab and she is preaching Christianity in a civilized society by the road side or the bus, it is abnormal. This is not done in civilized countries and we keep going round in Nigeria because we are practicing religious acrobatics. People go under the guise of religion to go into extremes. People are in the bus going to work in the morning and someone starts to preach either in Islam or Christianity; it is wrong because you are distracting the driver thereby endangering the lives of other commuters in the process. In other countries, that person would have been arrested whether as an Imam or a Pastor. You don’t preach on the bus as it is not civilized.

I am using this opportunity to call on the governors in the south west because this is where this is preponderant and no preaching should be done anymore inside the bus.

How do we curb environmental noise from religious bodies? For example, outside speakers being used by religious bodies during service, preaching in the bus and also the early morning call to prayer and how are liaising with your Christian counterparts in achieving this?

I was at a seminar organized by the Lagos State Government years ago at the Blue Roof inside Lagos Television premises that was well attended by Imams and Pastors. The issue of environmental pollution was the theme and the law was spelt out and it was agreed by all that noise pollution should be curbed in our communities. It was also agreed that there should be no noise in the churches, Muslim sermons should be in the mosque except the call to prayer because the call to prayer is within a minute. After the call to prayer the use of the public address system should be stopped. We all know the call to prayer has been used for ages by Muslims. From the Christian side, it is a new phenomenon and there is no argument about going out to preach in the morning. They should limit it within the church and the Muslims too except the one-minute call to prayer.

Muslims have been coming to us that LASEPA has written letters to them warning them to stop the noise, locking up their mosques. We ask them what they have been doing and we inform them that there is an agreement with the government that anything beyond the early morning call to prayer is illegal and you can confirm this from LASEPA.

Have you contacted your Christian counterparts on this matter?

I don’t think it is the duty of MURIC to write to the Christian Association Of Nigeria over this issue because there is The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council set up by government and Lagos State also has it and the state government should take this to them because MURIC is not a member as an organisation. The statement we issued has touched that area and we ask the Christian Association Of Nigeria to please call this lady, her church and pastor to order as we can’t be writing letters to C.A.N to control their members.