Hijab Divine Injunction for Muslims –Convener

Share

…as Nigeria joins world to celebrate Hijab Day

Thousands of Muslim women, including students from primary, secondary and higher institutions attended the 2025 World Hijab Day Solidarity Walk which took off at Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, Lagos as early as 7.00am on Saturday, February 1st.

As they walked 2.4km to the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, in a well coordinated and peaceful manner, they were seen with placards and imprints requesting inclusion and fair treatments for Muslim women in Hijab.

The convener, Hajia Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, welcomed Muslim women, students and participating Muslim organisations to the climax of the World Hijab Day 2025 activities with the theme, “Hijabis Unsilenced”. The programme featured different amazing events like speeches, inspiring messages, motivational talks, poetry, and discussions on the rights of the Hijabis and the benefits of the Hijab.

There were also goodwill messages from the organisers of this wonderful event. In her goodwill message, Amirah (president) of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Lagos State Chapter, Alhaja Sherifat Ajagbe, said the world should come together to celebrate the resilience of women and promote their fundamental rights. According to her, “On this special day, World Hijab Day 2025, we celebrate the courage, faith, and resilience of women who wear the hijab, embodying strength and empowerment despite challenges.

The hijab is not merely an article of clothing, it is a profound statement of devotion, identity, and self-respect. “For countless women, it symbolizes a commitment to their Creator and serves as an act of spiritual liberation and empowerment in a world that often defines worth through external appearances.” Continuing, Alhaja Ajagbe said;

“As we mark this occasion, let us promote understanding, compassion, and inclusivity. Together, we can foster a world that celebrates diversity, honours the right to selfexpression, and values every individual’s unique journey. May this day remind us to support one another in breaking barriers and building a more just and equitable society.”

Another speaker, the Amirah of Al-Mu’minat in Lagos State, Hajia Bilqis Abdullah, who spoke on the theme of the event, “Hijabis Unsilenced,” said voices of women wearing the hijab must be heard loud and clear and respected at all times. “Hijabis Unsilenced, the theme for this year’s World Hijab Day, is a powerful phrase that resonates deeply in a world where hijabis have been marginalised, stereotyped, profiled and dehumanised.

“This phrase is a beacon of hope and empowerment. It acknowledges the struggles and injustices that hijabis have faced and continue to face while also celebrating their strength, resilience, and determination. “Hijabis Unsilenced” is a reminder that their voices matter, their stories are valuable, and their contributions are essential.

“Let’s amplify the voices of hijabis everywhere, and create a world where they are seen, heard, and valued, she added. In her words, Alhaja Rahmat Egbeyemi, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), said the body recognised the inalienable right of the Muslim woman to adore herself as a Muslim without any form of humiliation or condemnation from anyone.

Share

Please follow and like us: