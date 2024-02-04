Hijab Day: Shun Indecent Dressing, NGO Tasks Plateau Women

An NGO, the Islamic Counseling Initiative in Nigeria (ICIN), has advised women in Plateau to shun indecent dressing. The Director of Procurement and Logistics of the organisation, Mrs Aishatu Sabo, advised at an event to commemorate the 2024 World Hijab Day, in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that world hijab day is commemorated every February 1, in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab and live a life of decency. She explained that the event provides an opportunity to imprint the values of decency and the culture of hijab into Muslim women.

“We hope to create more awareness with this forum, not only for the Muslims but for all women on the need to dress decently at all times. “And contrary to what some may think, wearing hijab is a way of life; it is what determines our modesty and our respect for the religion.

“I also want to urge women all over, irrespective of your religious leanings, to embrace decency and shun immodest ways of dressing” she said.