Highlife Music Part of My Soul, Identity –Kabaka of Oriental Brothers

Oriental Brothers International Band was famous on the Nigerian Igbo highlife scene for several years. After the group lost its lead vocalist, Chief Christogonus Ezewuiro Obinna, popularly known as Sir Warrior in 1999, it looked like the group went under and left its fans with their vynil record albums as memory. Now, one of the trio in the Oriental Brothers Group, Godwin Kabaka Opara popularly known as Kabaka the Famous Guitarist is back. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the man who has decades of experience in music says he will love to bridge the generational gap and reintroduce the authentic Highlife sound to today’s audience. Also, he speaks about why it seems he has been away from music and his views on today’s music.

For the sake of those who do not know or heard about the Great Oriental Brothers Group, can you tell us your name and where you are from?

I am Godwin Kabaka Opara, popularly known as Kabaka of the Oriental Brothers. I hail from Umuawara Umuoye Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

The Oriental Brothers we knew back then was Sir Warrior, Kabaka, and one other backup singer. Are you the Kabaka or the son?

I am Godwin Kabaka Opara, the original Kabaka from the Oriental Brothers. Not the son.

Tell us a little about the life of Sir Warrior whose songs moved people, especially in the East?

Sir Warrior, Chief Christogonus Ezewuiro Obinna, was a profound musician who deeply resonated with the hearts of many, particularly in the East. His authentic voice and lyrical depth were signature elements that captivated his audience. He was not just a fellow band member but a dear friend and brother. His dedication to preserving and promoting the Highlife sound was unparalleled, and his legacy lives on through his timeless tracks.

How did you meet other members of the Oriental Brothers, and how was the band formed?

Our roots trace back to our time with Mr. Ikediala’s band our mentor. He called us together and got us staying together at Owerri before he died. I was a very big trumpetrer and guitar player then. We travelled to Lagos and It was at Easygoing Hotel in Lagos that the opportunity with Afrodecia presented itself, leading to the inception of the Oriental Brothers.

There is a lot of rumor about who founded the band, Dan Satch who was just a backup singer at the inception is also trying to take a glory he doesn’t own but I have an evidence to prove that myself and warrior founded the band.

How did you share responsibilities in the band, and how did you manage disagreements?

Each member of the Oriental Brothers had distinct responsibilities, with me spearheading our endeavors. We approached disagreements with maturity and sought resolutions for the music’s greater good.

What are the most memorable moments of your career?

Receiving the gold disc award post the release of the ‘Five Fingers’ album remains an unforgettable acco- lade. Then I travelled to USA for a tour in 1994 and had my hit song Mangala that received a silver disc award.

What do you regard as the lowest point of your career?

Facing a prolonged illness was undoubtedly challenging. With rumors circulating and the sale of my properties, it felt like starting over. The album ‘I Go Manage the One I Get’ reflected this phase.

All these years, what kept you away from music?

While it may have seemed I was away, I’ve always been rooted in music. After the Oriental Brothers, I released about fourteen albums with my own band, which allowed me to continue my musical journey.

Highlife music back then was well respected. Is there a similarity with Highlife music of the present?

Highlife music, at its core, has always been about narrating stories and celebrating our rich culture. While the foundational elements re- main, modern Highlife has evolved with the introduction of contemporary instruments and production techniques. However, the soul and essence of Highlife remains intact, bridging the gap between the past and present generations.

What genre of music will you be going into?

I’ll continue with Highlife, as it’s not just a genre for me; it’s a part of my soul and identity.

What is prompting your comeback into music now?

The resurgence of appreciation for classic Highlife among the younger generation, coupled with my undying passion for music, has inspired me to return. I believe there’s still much to offer, and I’d love to bridge the generational gap and reintroduce the authentic Highlife sound to today’s audience.

What does the Kabaka project entail?

The Kabaka project is a synthesis of creativity, from compelling compositions to talented individuals. “The Return of Kabaka” seeks to rejuvenate the Highlife genre. Amidst swirling controversies post the Oriental Brothers split and subsequent member losses, this album promises to showcase Kabaka’s enduring spirit. Blending pure Highlife with Ezebongo rhythms, it narrates life’s intricate dance of ups and downs, wealth, and love.

What inspired the album, ‘Abialam’?

‘Abialam’ was my way of reaffirming my musical presence. While there were misconceptions about my absence, this album serves as a testament that my passion for music remains undiminished.

How did you assemble new members of the New Oriental Brothers?

Back in 2015, I envisioned this album and met my vocalist. Circumstances led to a delay, but the majority of the players are trusted musicians who’ve played with me over the years.

What’s your current relationship with members of the original Oriental Brothers?

I maintain professional respect towards Dansatch and Aquila. It’s essential to highlight the collaborative nature of the Oriental Brothers. I prioritize unity and collaboration for the greater good of the music.

What sparked your interest in highlife music?

My highlife journey began in my formative years. I was profoundly influenced by Res Lawson and transitioned from being a school band trumpeter to a guitarist with a vision.

Do you think there were better structures, especially in terms of record labels, in those days, compared to now?

Today’s music industry benefits from advanced structures, especially in digital domains, leading to enhanced profitability and artist support. These days, Nigerian artistes are making a lot of money and their music is accepted and enjoyed all over the world.

Do you sometimes wish that the industry was this lucrative in your days?

While I celebrate today’s music industry’s successes, there’s a part of me that wishes such recognition and resources were more prevalent in our era, especially given the timeless nature of our compositions.

Are you interested in working with any of the new generation artistes?

Collaborating with the new generation of artists is an exciting prospect. It’s an opportunity to reintroduce classic songs with a contemporary twist.

Back in the day, parents were not usually favourably disposed to their children being musicians. What was the initial reaction of your parents and other family members when you told them of your plans to become a musician?

My family had reservations about my musical pursuits initially. However, my unwavering passion, demonstrated through my school band involvement, eventually swayed them.

Your music is often spiced with proverbs and anecdotes. In what ways did your upbringing shape that part of you?

Growing up, proverbs were integral to our communication. This rich heritage, coupled with the narratives of my forefathers, naturally seeped into my music.

What are the things you know now that you wish you knew in the early days of your career?

If I could turn back time, I’d prioritize financial literacy and perhaps focus more on formal education. Both could have enhanced my early career. I got swindled by a lot of record labels and I just wish I could understand things better before going into them.

Are any of your children following in your footsteps musically?

My youngest, Jaymaxwell, has been a beacon of support, managing my career resurgence. His passion and dedication hint at a promising future in the music realm.