Highlife Maestro Mike Ejeagha Dies At 95

Renowned Highlife legend Mike Ejeagha, celebrated for transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating music, has died at the age of 95.

Ejeagha passed away on Friday night around 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged illness.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed the news to the media on Saturday morning.

Ejeagha was a dominant voice on Nigerian airwaves in the 1980s, known for his distinctive style of Igbo folk music that resonated across generations.

