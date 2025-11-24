Higher Screen Time Linked To ADHD, Altered Brain Devt

Scientists in Japan have pointed out a correlation between higher screen time and more severe attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms—a condition marked by difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulse control.

The study was published in the journal ‘Translational Psychiatry’. The research team led by Assistant Professor Qiulu Shou, Assistant Professor Masatoshi Yamashita, and Associate Professor Yoshifumi Mizuno, all affiliated to the University of Fukui, Japan, conducted a largescale study on the impact of screen time on brain development and ADHD symptoms.

The researchers used data from the large-scale Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study in the United States, tracking 11,878 children initially aged nine to 10 years over a two-year period.

“This study is the first to examine the relationship between screen time, ADHD symptoms, and brain structure from a developmental perspective using such a largescale database,” explains Dr. Shou.

Based on advanced magnetic resonance imaging data and parent-reported behaviour assessments, the team carefully analysed the direct associations between screen time and ADHD symptom severity, its development over two years, and the resulting changes in brain structure.