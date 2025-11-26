Higher Intake Of Iron, Magnesium Can Lower Depression Risk –Study

A major study led by Chinese researchers, has revealed the higher intake of iron, magnesium and selenium was associated with a lower risk of developing depression.

Findings of the study were recently published in the ‘Journal of Affective Disorders’. Now, a fresh team led by a team at Xi’an Jiaotong University in China have identified more minerals that can prevent depression.

The scientists analysed the relationship between 12 minerals and six disorders by looking at data from nearly 200,000 individuals from the UK Biobank with no diagnosed mental illnesses at the beginning of the study.

They asked participants to fill out questionnaires on what they ate over 24 hours on multiple occasions to estimate their average daily mineral intake, and tracked their health records for mental health diagnoses over 13 years.