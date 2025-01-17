Higher Education: Reps Insist On Performance To Increase Budget

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has said its recommendation for more funds is only based on performance.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Fuad Laguda stated this after a presentation by the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje at the 2025 budget defence in Abuja.

He said there was a need for government agencies to judiciously utilise resources available to them before asking for more as their performance should determine why more resources should be allocated to them.

“Performance is very key. And that is what will help us move forward in 2025. It is an acceptable and known fact that the polytechnics are poorly funded.

“We know. But we need to justify our need for more and show why we need more. To be honest with ourselves, have we been able to do that? That is what we should answer.

“And if we speak with each other truthfully, we know we are not doing good in that aspect. Not all of us, but most of us are not doing good in that aspect. The whole essence of this committee is to bring out the best in us. And to put corrective measures where it is needed”.

According to him, NBTE as a body is very crucial in the area of technical education, hence, adequate funding for the agency will go a long way in ensuring that technical education institutions are positioned to provide Nigeria with the needed expertise and workforce to drive innovation and development. He also used the avenue to seek better synergies within the polytechnics, the polytechnics and various stakeholders.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary NBTE, Professor Idris Bugaje had called for an increase of its budgetary allocation to recruit more personnel in order to supervise the activities of over 700 polytechnics and other institutions across the country.

According to him, the operations of the agency are being hampered by inadequate manpower to carry out its mandate as such, there is a need to have more staff to do the job.

Prof. Bugaje said, “For personnel, we are looking for an improvement because we have about 700 institutions to visit and our staff strength is at 330, which is very low.

“Similar agencies like ours have more staff fewer institutions and more funds to carry out their duties, but our personnel cost is very low, so we want that one to be increased so that we can inject more hands to do that rotation”.

Speaking on the agency’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he said there are charges being paid by institutions which he said are not constant but based on some activities and are charged during accreditation visits and some other activities.

The Executive Secretary, NBTE added, “It’s only when we go for accreditation we charge a service charge. Before 75,000 we have increased to 150,000 per program. And then we give 50% to the federal government. For the whole year, we ended up with 25 million Naira in IGR. Which is dismally low.

“We have about 200 programmes, which also need to be increased, introduce contemporary ones. it’s not every year we visit every polytechnic for all these programs. every outing. So for that reason for this current year, our IGR is extremely low, just about 25 million or so. Our Capital performance for 2024 is 50 per cent. We are yet to get the remaining 50 per cent”.

