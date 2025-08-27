Higher Administrative Cost Weighs On Legend Internet’s Profit

Legend Internet Plc has reported a resilient financial performance for the year ended July 31, 2025, posting a modest profit of N172.7 million, a 44.6 per cent surge from the N119.5 million recorded in the prior year, even as rising administrative expenses weighed on margins.

The company’s revenue stood at N1.19 billion, slightly higher than the N1.14 billion achieved in the preceding year. Gross profit climbed to N761.4 million, compared with N677.4 million in 2024, underscoring steady operational efficiency despite cost pressures.

Operating profit before tax and interest, however, moderated to N201.2 million, down from N309.8 million a year earlier, reflecting a spike in administrative expenses which rose by more than 52 per cent to N560.2 million from N367.6 million.

Finance costs held firm at N28.6 million, almost unchanged from N24.8 million in 2024. On the balance sheet side, total assets expanded robustly to N3.34 billion as at July 2025, compared with N3.03 billion the previous year. This growth was largely driven by a significant increase in trade receivables, which surged to N367.1 million from N4.8 million, and other receivables which climbed to N262.4 million from N261.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents also improved sharply to N21 million, up from just N2.5 million in 2024. Shareholders’ funds remained strong, with total equity rising to N2.87 billion, from N2.70 billion in the previous financial year. Retained earnings improved markedly to N734.6 million, reflecting the company’s strengthened profitability.