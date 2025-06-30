‘High Tax Collections Alone Don’t Guarantee Economic Growth

As reactions continue to trail the signing of four major tax reform bills into law by President Bola Tinubu, last Thursday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have warned that while the development may result in higher tax collections for the government, this alone would not guarantee economic growth for the country.

In a report released over the weekend, the analysts contended that, “the real challenge lies in institutional reform and effective synergy between fiscal institutions and other arms of government.”

As the analysts put it, “President Bola Tinubu has signed four major tax reform bills into law, marking a significant overhaul of Nigeria’s fragmented and inefficient tax system.

The laws unify tax codes, streamline administration across federal, state, and local governments, and establish a more autonomous Nigeria Revenue Service in place of the current Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“The reforms aim to reduce multiple taxation, lower business compliance costs, and create a more predictable fiscal environment.

With Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio still below 11%—well under Africa’s 16% average—the goal is to broaden the tax base and increase revenue without raising marginal tax rates.

“However, despite these reforms, Nigeria’s tax structure remains dominated by indirect taxes based on the benefit approach rather than the ability to pay—placing the tax incidence disproportionately on the poor and making the system inherently regressive.

Furthermore, while revenue may increase, higher collections alone do not guarantee economic growth. The real challenge lies in institutional reform and effective synergy between fiscal institutions and other arms of government.”

New Telegraph reports that the tax reform bills signed into law by President Tinubu include the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), which aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which will establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.

Others are the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, which repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and creates a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency— the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS); and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, which provides for a formal governance structure to facilitate cooperation between revenue authorities at all levels of government.

In his address to reporters at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, said the new tax regime would begin on January 1, 2026.

He said: “It takes time for all the stakeholders, participants, operators, and the regulator to change the system. So, with the magnanimity of the National Assembly, Mr President assented to the bills.

So, the effective date will be January 1, 2026. We have six full months for both sensitisation and planning. This is also considering the fiscal year of the government because when you have this kind of change, it’s not what you do in the media.”