High Tariffs: More Nigerians abandon imported vehicles at ports

Following the astronomical increase in tariffs for clearing goods at the ports, more Nigerians, who imported vehicles before the sudden spike, have abandoned their wares at the ports. Findings by New Telegraph also revealed a further drop in used vehicle importation, which, before now, was one of the highest revenue earners for the country.

Unlike in the past, only a total of 1,100 units of used vehicles are expected next week at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port. Specifically, it was revealed that new cost of shipping and clearing has discouraged Nigerians from remaining in the business.

According to details sourced by New Telwgraph, a 2019 Toyota RAV4 shipped from the United States at Tincan Island Port now cost N9.57 million to clear since the advent of unstable Customs import duty. Others are 2014 Toyota RAV4, N4.05 million; 2012 Toyota Tundra, N2.3 million; 2005 or 2015 Toyota Camry, N3,45 million; 2008 or 2014 Honda Accord, N3.75 million; 2010 Mercedes Benz C300, N6.9 million; 2005 or 2014 Toyota Corolla, N3 million; 2010 Toyota Tacoma, N1.9 million; 2010 Mazda CX-7, N4.2 million; 2005 or 2014 highlander, N5.3 million; 2016 Highlander, N7.15 million; 2007 or 2013 Avalon, N5.5 million; 2008 Lexus ES350, N6.05 million and 2009 Lexus RX 350, N6.7 million. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that by next week, Grande Benin laden with 350 units would arrived the terminal, while Grande Brasile, 350 units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units are expected the same day.

The shipping data had shown in the past that a total of 132,296 units of vehicles were handled in 2023 at Five Star Logistics and Port and Terminal Multi-service Limited (PTML) in Tincan Island Port and 194,550 units in 2022, leading to a total 326, 846 units in two years. However, due to the foreign exchange volatility in the country, several used vehicles imported into the country have been abandoned at the roll-on roll off terminal. The Public Relations Officer, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), PTML chapter, Ayo Sulaiman, explained that between June 2023 and February, the cost of vehicle clearance has gone up by more than 120 per cent, thereby affecting importers’ forecast. He stressed that vehicle importation had dropped as importers were unable to clear the existing one in the port.