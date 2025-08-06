High Stakes As Oil Firms’ Capital Gambit Tests Investors’ Faith

In a rare financial offensive that could permanently alter Nigeria’s oil and gas investment landscape, Oando Plc and Eterna Plc have announced audacious plans to raise a combined N550 billion in fresh capital. The two firms—one a behemoth with continental ambitions and the other a smaller player seeking strategic rebirth—are betting big on capital restructuring to reverse years of financial strain and sharpen their competitive edge.

Their announcements come amid a volatile global energy transition, heightened investor skepticism, and deepening concerns over corporate governance across Nigeria’s capital markets. Yet, despite the headwinds, both companies are signalling resolve: to survive, to reform, and, above all, to grow. Currently, they are laggards of the oil sector equities’ segment of Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Between Redemption and Risk

At the centre of the capital storm is Oando Plc, Nigeria’s most diversified indigenous energy firm, which is seeking shareholder approval on August 11 to execute one of the largest capital raises in the country’s private sector history—N500 billion. The dual meetings—the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) same day— will address both the mechanics of the fundraise and a troubling reality: a negative shareholder equity position stemming from years of aggressive expansion, high leverage, and strategic misfires.

According to Ayotola Jagun, the company’s Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, the capital raise will take various forms: issuance of up to 10 billion new shares via public offering, rights issue, private placement, or debt-to-equity conversion. Oando is also proposing a $1.5 billion multi-instrument debt programme involving bonds, hybrid instruments, and structured certificates—aimed at diversifying its financing mix and taming debt servicing pressures.

As part of the initiative, the company is negotiating to convert $300 million of its Reserves-Based Lending (RBL) facility into equity. Analysts view this as a pivotal move to shrink Oando’s ballooning liabilities and restore financial health. Yet, Oando’s capital market performance in recent months has defied economic gravity. Its share price has soared above N65—more than doubling within a matter of weeks—despite current capital erosion.

For many analysts, this dissonance between fundamentals and price action raises deeper questions. Sentiment Over Substance? Market Psychology in Focus David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities Ltd., frames the current investor behaviour as a paradox. “This is a market driven more by momentum and expectation than by reality,” he said. “Investors are buying into the idea of a turnaround, not the company’s present state.”

Indeed, Oando’s stock jumped nearly 19% in the week ending July 25—soaring from N50.50 to N60.05 per share—fueled by the capital raise announcement. On the face of it, the rally appears irrational. Underneath, however, lies a more complex psychology: a speculative bet that Oando’s recapitalisation, if successful, could dramatically reshape its fortunes. Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO of Wyoming Capital & Partners, underscores this view.

“The market is responding to perceived opportunity. Investors think N500 billion could reset the company’s balance sheet, reignite its upstream assets, and attract fresh institutional backing.” But both analysts caution that expectations may be outrunning execution. Oando’s current woes, they argue, stem from a decadelong overextension. The 2013 acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ Nigerian assets, for instance, was largely financed through shortterm borrowing—creating severe maturity mismatches when regulatory delays stalled the deal.

Boardroom feuds and governance failures further compounded investor confidence issues. “The company essentially overtraded on hope,” Olayinka said. “They needed fast revenue from acquired assets, but got red tape and debt instead.”

Shareholder

On the shareholder front, the mood is cautiously supportive. Moses Igburude, National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), said shareholders are prepared to back the raise—if transparency is guaranteed. “Oando has done some heavy lifting—clearing backlogs of unaudited results and restoring bonuses,” he said.

“But they must go further. Investors want clarity on how the money will be used, whether for debt repayment, new acquisitions, or expansion.” Igburude also called for sensitivity in timing, urging the Board to avoid launching a rights issue during periods when retail investors are financially stretched.

Unless Oando tightens internal controls and delivers consistent earnings, this raise could be yet another missed opportunity

“We’ve been burnt before. Trust has to be rebuilt, not assumed,” he added. Adonri, more circumspect, advises retail investors to “stay on the sidelines” until concrete details emerge. “The AGM and EGM outcomes will determine whether this raise is a lifeline or a speculative bubble.”

Sectoral Impact: A Bellwether for Indigenous Oil Firms?

Beyond Oando’s internal revival bid lies a broader national narrative. As one of the few vertically integrated indigenous oil firms, Oando’s success—or failure—could influence investor sentiment toward the broader Nigerian oil sector. With the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) encouraging greater local participation, capitalised players like Oando stand to benefit—if they can clean up their balance sheets.

Industry watchers say deleveraging Oando through debt-forequity swaps could position it to compete for marginal oil fields, scale up midstream investments, and even move into cleaner fuels. But Olayinka warns that financial engineering alone won’t suffice. “You can’t solve a governance deficit with more money,” he said. “Unless Oando tightens internal controls and delivers consistent earnings, this raise could be yet another missed opportunity.”

Quiet player awakens

While Oando dominates headlines, Eterna Plc is quietly scripting its own comeback story. At its 32nd Annual General Meeting held virtually on July 24, shareholders gave overwhelming approval for the company to raise up to N50 billion—a move that signals strategic intent to shed its underdog image in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector. Unlike Oando’s dramatic recapitalisation, Eterna’s approach appears more measured. The fundraising could take the form of public offerings, rights issues, shareholder loans, or private placements.

The company is also open to tapping international capital markets. More importantly, the Board was granted sweeping powers to determine every facet of the transaction—from structure and timing to pricing and coupon rates. Shareholders also greenlighted an increase in authorised share capital to accommodate the fundraise, ratified governance reforms, and expanded the permissible number of Board members from nine to 13.

“This is not just about capital,” said one shareholder familiar with the proceedings. “It’s about a clean slate—a governance reset, expansion roadmap, and financial flexibility all rolled into one.” Eterna’s stock price stood at N42.25 at market close on July 25—trailing far behind Oando.

The company has offered little in terms of shareholder returns over the past decade, maintaining a low profile on the Nigerian Exchange. But that may be about to change. With shareholder backing for acquisitions, divestments, and business restructuring, Eterna is now positioned to consolidate its position in the downstream value chain.

Whether that translates into competitive advantage will depend on execution—and whether the capital raise attracts meaningful investor interest.

Reform or Repetition?

The dual announcements by Oando and Eterna are rare, not only in scale but in timing. That both firms are pursuing sweeping capital raises within weeks of each other is reflective of deeper trends in Nigeria’s oil sector: the urgent need for liquidity, the pressure to deleverage, and a collective desire to reimagine indigenous oil participation. For Oando, the N500 billion raise could be a spectacular rescue—or a perilous overreach.

For Eterna, the N50 billion plan might mark its long-awaited transformation—or a costly distraction if not executed with discipline. Both companies are betting on investor faith—faith that capital, if raised and deployed wisely, can ignite new eras of relevance. But the Nigerian capital market is not known for patience. Shareholders are increasingly demanding— not only in terms of returns, but transparency, governance, and execution.

Conclusion

As global energy shifts toward sustainability, and Nigeria contends with ageing infrastructure, easing FX instability, and regulatory bottlenecks, the imperative for oil firms to capitalise, consolidate, and compete has never been greater. Oando’s N500 billion gambit and Eterna’s N50 billion repositioning reflect this urgency—but they also test the limits of market confidence.

Will investors back the promise of transformation despite the spectres of past missteps? Or will these bold moves be remembered as the last gasp of firms who once reached too far? The weeks ahead, especially the critical shareholder meetings, will offer early answers. Until then, both Oando and Eterna must walk a fine line between ambition and accountability—because in the high-stakes world of oil and capital, failure is rarely forgiven.