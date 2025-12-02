High-Stakes As Nigeria Holds First International Airshow

Far from a mere spectacle of aerial acrobatics, the Nigerian international airshow is a highstakes, multi-billion-dollar global marketplace, a diplomatic arena, and the engine room of the future of flight, writes WOLE SHADARE

Historically, while Nigeria has a strong aviation sector dating back 100 years (celebrating a century of aviation in 2025), it has not hosted a major, internationally recognised global air show on the scale of events like Dubai, Farnborough, or Paris—until very recently. For the first time in its 100-year history in aviation, Nigeria would today hold an airshow, an event billed to promote the nation’s rich aviation industry.

First of its kind

This 3-day event, to be held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will bring together a variety of investors, top industry stakeholders, industry regulators, government bodies, defence and aerospace companies, aircraft manufacturers and operators, asset owners, and a host of aviation enthusiasts from all over the world.

Commercial and Business Aviation operators, OEMs, regional industry regulators, defence and aerospace, government bodies and high-net-worth Individuals all interact and share ideas, experiences, challenges, and charting solutions with the key stakeholders present, encouraging the generation of key intelligence and great business leads.

Consequently, Arik Air, Flybird, and the entire industry have thrown their support behind the initiative. This airshow is significant because it coincides with Nigeria’s performance in the aviation sector. It is more than that.

It serves many purposes, including economic benefits, trade, international diplomacy, innovation, and tourism. The reality is they are much more than that. Whilst the common theme is entertainment, the aims and purposes are very different depending on your reason for going, whether you are supporting or staging an airshow in the first place.

They stoke national pride and reinforce the public’s morale and faith in their armed forces. This sense of unity becomes particularly crucial during periods of geopolitical tension or military engagements. Since 1903, and in fact even beyond, the public has had a fascination with flight and aviation that remains to this day.

Airshows and Display flying demonstrate all aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). In addition, they show the very best of Teamwork, leadership and Innovation, using aircraft as its medium to communicate with visitors.

Economic benefits

Airshows are economically significant because they stimulate tourism, attract foreign investment, and support local businesses by drawing large numbers of visitors who spend money on hotels, restaurants, and transportation.

They also serve as platforms for industry deals in aviation manufacturing, maintenance, and technology, boost job creation, and can help establish regions as strategic aviation hubs. The economic impact includes a boost in local sales and a significant injection of revenue into communities that host them.

Every airport that hosts an air show does so for a unique combination of reasons. Many want to entertain and inspire those who live in the surrounding area. Others want to showcase the airport and its value and importance to the community it serves.

Air shows can have a significant financial impact on the towns and cities where they are held, often attracting millions of dollars into the communities. They are also an effective tool for promoting aviation and careers in the aerospace industry.

Major world airshows

Airshows are exciting events showcasing thrilling aerial acrobatics, historical aircraft, and the latest in aerospace technology. They can be broadly categorised into commercial/trade shows and public/enthusiast gatherings.

Paris Air Show (Le Bourget, France):

Considered the most famous and oldest airshow. It is the largest in terms of exhibitors and generally alternates with Farnborough in odd-numbered years (e.g., 2023, 2025).

Farnborough International Airshow (Hampshire, UK):

One of the world’s most prestigious airshows, known for trade and cutting-edge aerospace dis

Air shows can have a significant financial impact on the towns and cities where they are held

plays. It is typically held in evennumbered years (e.g., 2024, 2026).

Dubai Airshow (Dubai, UAE):

A very prominent event in the Middle East, showcasing the latest in aviation and attracting major industry players.

Singapore Airshow (Singapore):

A significant aerospace trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region. These shows focus more on public attendance, flying displays, and celebrating aviation history. Famous military jet demonstration teams often headline airshows around the world.

Nigeria’s first-of-its-kind airshow is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, exhibitors, and government/military delegations to the host region. This generates substantial revenue for local hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and retailers, often resulting in economic impacts of hundreds of millions of dollars for the host city.

The upcoming event is being heavily promoted as the inaugural or maiden edition of an international air show for the country, aimed at positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global aviation and aerospace industry.

Experts’ views

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the first Nigeria International Air Show would attract direct foreign investments to the country. He said: “We are all here to see just how prepared we are to kick off, and I can say we are satisfied that we are within time.

We will have a wonderful display in the skies for everybody to see. We decided to do this to showcase Nigeria to the world.” He described air shows around the world aa opportunities for host countries to showcase their aviation ecosystems.

“You know of the very, very popular Farnborough Airshow that is held annually or every two years in the UK. You have the Paris Airshow that has been on for decades, and of course, you have the Dubai Airshow.”

Director of the Nigeria International Air Show, Brian Williams, said the event had already sparked strong interest both locally and abroad.

“Domestic and international airlines operating in Nigeria, alongside aircraft manufacturers and aviation service providers, are expected to attend, positioning the air show as a major hub for networking, partnerships and business deals,” Williams explained.

Last line

Airshows are powerful economic catalysts, with the potential to inject millions into local economies and support a range of jobs and industries. They are essential drivers of global economic activity and innovation, shaping the future of aviation.