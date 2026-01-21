High-Speed Train Crash: Spain To Hold 3 Days Of Mourning For Victims

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced three days of national mourning for victims of a high-speed train crash that killed at least 40 people.

Sanchez also promised to get to the bottom of why the two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain, as rescuers continue to search the wreckage.

More than 120 more people were injured as carriages on a Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed over to the opposite tracks, colliding with an oncoming train in Adamuz on Sunday evening, reports the BBC. The crash is the worst the country has seen in more than a decade.