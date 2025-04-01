High Salt Diets Might Contribute To Depression Risk –Study

Share

A new study has found that mice which consumed a high-salt diet developed depression.

The findings recently published in The Journal of Immunology also suggested that this was because the high salt diets affected the production of the cytokine IL-17A, a pro-inflammatory cytokine and key player in the immune system, that plays a role in both host defense against pathogens and the development of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The study looked at the relationship between consuming a high-salt diet and depressionlike symptoms in mice. T he results highlight another potential reason to limit salt consumption.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that five per cent of adults globally experience depression.

Experts want to find effective treatment strategies, and one area of focus is diet, with evidence suggesting that following a healthy diet and avoiding components like junk food may help decrease depression risk.

The results open the door for future research into depression and possible treatment. Researchers sought to explore how high salt consumption affected depression in mice.

First, they tested if mice who received high salt diets developed depression. Mice had either a normal or a high-salt diet for five to eight weeks, using a few methods to look at mice’s behaviour.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

