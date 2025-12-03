High Prices Of Commodities Hurting Food Vendors

The sharp rise in the prices of commodities in Nigeria has become alarming. The economic situation is seriously biting Nigerians and drilling holes into their pockets. Food vendors, who go to markets every day, tell the grim story and how it is affecting their profits and the ration of food they sell and serve to customers.

Although the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) inflation report indicates that food prices have dropped, the reality on ground paints a different picture. Prices of goods, especially consumables like rice, beans, yam, oil, meat, poultry food, amongst others, have drastically increased in prices. Many Nigerians have described the sharp increase as “frightening.”

Lamentation

Mrs Gloria Nwankwo, 43, mother of four, who has been operating a cafeteria for the past 17 years, lamented that she had never witnessed this sort of situation since she started the food business.

She said: “The business is really going down. It is no more lucrative as it used to be. The prices of foodstuffs in the market have doubled. Things in the market are very expensive and this in turn has affected the prices of food. Many customers are no longer patronising me due to the increase in prices of food.” Nwankwo blamed the high prices on the COVID-19 outbreak.

She explained: “The COVID-19 outbreaks have really affected food prices. It was during COVID-19 that the prices of food soared and since then they have refused to fall to what they were before the pandemic.” Miss Atanda Omotolani, 28, a caterer said: “I have been in this business for a long time and I would say that it’s a business I inherited from my mother. In fact, I tried my hands on other businesses, but I still had to dive back into this food business.

I do general catering business for parties, wedding and burial ceremonies. When my mother was selling, the profit margin was wide compared to the hike of things now. Every day, prices of goods keep increasing and you cannot compare the prices of rice to beans. Beans are now more expensive than rice. The profit margin now is too poor.”

Farmers/herdsmen conflicts

According to her, the rise in the prices of foodstuff was due to farmers/herdsmen conflicts. She further noted: “A lot of farmers lost their lives, while others were displaced. Farm produce was destroyed and farmlands became deserted, leading to insecurity. As such, there were very few farmers who were able to carry their produce to the markets. This led to scarcity of food thus increasing in price.”

Mr John Udoh, 38, who runs a restaurant, complained bitterly about the sharp increase of items in the market. He stated: “The prices are increasing; for instance a keg of palm oil, which used to be N7000, is now N20, 000. And since that increase, the price has not come down.” Udoh, on his part, put the blame on the doorsteps of unpatriotic Nigerians.

“In Nigeria, anything that goes up never comes down! The price in transportation is too high and this invariably affects prices of food,” argued Udoh. He further maintained that transporters who jacked up the prices of transportation during COVID-19 due to social distancing, when they were forced to take fewer numbers of passengers, have refused to return to their normal fare, even though they are now carrying full loads.

He said: “It was also due to this increase in transportation that had affected the prices of items in the market and invariably affected our sales and profit.” He said that manufacturing companies, which are into food production like sachet tomatoes, spaghetti and confectioneries business, have also reduced the quantity of their products, while increasing the price. Another cafeteria operator, Wisdom Efosa, 34, ascribed the increase in the prices of food to market leaders.

Market leaders

She said: “The prices of foodstuffs are increasing every day and it’s really affecting my business. The business is going down and it’s no longer profitable. The problem is from the market leaders. They are not regulating the prices of food items in the market. The prices of goods in the morning are different from the evening. By the next day, it would have worsened.

The rate market women change prices is shocking. When you ask them, they tell you it’s due to transportation, bad roads and insecurity. According to them, they risked their lives every day to get those items and worse, they had to pay bribes to get those items to their final destination.” Efosa further said that the value of naira continued to depreciate in relative to other foreign currencies, leading to further pressure on the already stressed market, causing price hikes in markets.

Mr Ugwu Chukwuma, 42, lamenting loudly, said: “The rise in the prices of foodstuff is so disheartening! And sales are really poor. These days, it is due to the government side-lining the agricultural sector, and continuously focusing on oil. Many youth leave the rural area to urban areas in search of greener pastures, causing city upsurge.”

He also thinks that the after effect of COVID-19 led to too many births without concurrent increase in food production. Miss Nwankwo Jane, 34, who also has a restaurant, said: “The prices of foodstuff are really high and it’s really affecting our sales. Since 8:00 a.m. when I came to shop till 3: p.m., no customer has entered. Before, I sold more than 20 plates in a day.

But now, I barely manage to sell between three to four plates a day. Everything keeps increasing, but the salary has not increased. Most of my customers are salary earners and they can’t afford a plate of food for N400. I have to sell as I buy or else I would be running a charity organisation.” She noted that everything started going up following government instruction that states should go on lockdown due to the spiking COVID-19.

“Now that there is no lockdown, why is it that prices have refused to fall? And yet our leaders are not saying anything or doing anything about the situation.” According to Mrs Gift Israel, 38: “The prices of foodstuffs are unbearable! It is too expensive and it’s affecting the business. The profit is not increasing and customers are not coming like before due to the increase in the number of plates of food.”

Farmers

Attempting to give reason for the situation, Israel said that farmers were adding money to their produce. She added: “These farmers know how to sell due to the high demands and there’s nothing anyone can do without them.

They keep increasing their food items, knowing that people have no choice but to buy.” Mr Owolabi Segun, 38, a cafeteria owner, complained thus: “The prices of foodstuff are rapidly increasing and it’s quite alarming. Sometimes, I don’t make profit and I don’t even see my capital.

The truth is that some manufacturing companies have left Nigeria due to high cost of material, multiple taxation, extortion, insecurities, instability in government and the nature of the country.”

The obvious hike in the prices of food stuffs and other basic amenities has been also been attributed to a lot of ideas from different people, ranging from the fact that the country has not completely overcome the effects of the COVID-19, to the fact that the agricultural sector of the country’s economy remains untapped to its fullest and so on. In curbing this menace many have said the government needs to pay more attention to the agro side of the country.

There should be a wide coverage of social protection and food and nutrition to meet the needs of the poor. Some Nigerians stated that the government should invest in agriculture and explained that small scale farmers, with less than two hectares under cropping, produce about 90 percent of food in Nigeria. Government should employ sustainable farming practices to protect land, water, soil and genetic resources or precision farming practices which will make them more resilient to natural events.