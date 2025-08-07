High Prices, Forex Dip Smartphone Import To Nigeria

Nigeria has witnessed a sharp decline in smartphone imports over the past year, raising concerns among industry stakeholders and consumers alike. The downturn, attributed to a combination of economic challenges, foreign exchange shortages, and government policies, has led to reduced availability of new devices and higher prices in the market.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that smartphone imports dropped by nearly 40 per cent in 2024 to 2025 compared to 2023. Industry analysts pointed to Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis as a major factor, with the scarcity of US dollars making it difficult for importers to bring in new devices.

The depreciation of the naira has further exacerbated the situation, increasing the cost of imports and discouraging traders from placing large orders. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented several foreign exchange restrictions to stabilise the economy, but these measures have inadvertently affected the technology sector. Smartphone retailers and distributors report delays in clearing goods at ports due to difficulties in accessing foreign currency.

Many businesses have been forced to reduce their import volumes or halt operations altogether, leading to a noticeable shortage of new smartphone models in the market. In addition to forex challenges, the Nigerian government’s increase in customs duties has added to the financial burden on importers. The higher tariffs, intended to boost local production, have instead driven up the cost of smartphones, making them less affordable for the average consumer.

As a result, many Nigerians are turning to the used phone market, where prices are relatively lower but quality and warranty assurances remain uncertain. The decline in smartphone imports has also impacted major global brands operating in Nigeria. Companies like Samsung, Tecno, and Apple have reported slower sales, with some reducing their marketing and distribution activities in the country.

Local retailers, who rely heavily on imported devices, are struggling to maintain inventory, and some have begun exploring alternative sources, including partnerships with local assemblers. Despite the government’s push for local manufacturing of smartphones, the domestic industry remains underdeveloped, unable to meet the growing demand for affordable and high-quality devices. While a few assembly plants have been established, they primarily produce low-end models, leaving a gap in the mid-range and premium segments.

Experts argued that without significant investment and policy support, Nigeria’s local smartphone production will not be able to compensate for the drop in imports. The reduction in smartphone imports has broader implications for Nigeria’s digital economy. With fewer people being able to afford new devices, internet penetration and digital service adoption could slow down, affecting sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, and online education.

Telecoms operators are also facing challenges as smartphone ownership is closely linked to data consumption and mobile money services. Industry leaders are calling on the government to review its policies and provide targeted interventions to support the technology sector.

Suggestions include easing forex restrictions for critical imports, reducing customs duties on smartphones, and offering incentives for local manufacturers to scale up production. Without such measures, the decline in smartphone imports may persist, further straining Nigeria’s already struggling economy and limiting access to essential digital tools for millions of citizens. As the situation unfolds, consumers continue to bear the brunt of rising prices and limited options, as many are delaying upgrades or opting for older models, while others are exploring installment payment plans offered by retailers.