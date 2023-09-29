‘High Level Poverty Making Nigerians Executive Beggars’

A key member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and founder, Juli Pharmacy Plc, Prince Adelusi Adeluyi, has raised the alarm that high level of unemployment and poverty is making Nigerians poorer and turning them to executive beggars. Juli Pharmacy is the first indigenous pharmaceutical company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

Prince Adeluyi, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that it was time for the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and other organised private sector of Nigeria, including, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), to advise governments on the crucial need to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment and business failures currently confronting the nation.

The renowned industrialist and pharmacist explained that Nigeria was currently at cross- roads, being faced with multi-dimensional poverty and high level unemployment. The former Minister of Health, during the interim government of the late Ernest Shonekan, noted that the challenges of poverty and unemployment had resulted to loss of value orientation among Nigerians with everyone looking for quick wealth.

The renowned philanthropist and legal practitioner said: “We should continue to be passionate. We should also be determined about the country’s development. “However, there are reasons some of these things don’t work in Nigeria again. There are several reasons. Let me just allude to a few of them to you. Due to the poverty of the place we now leave in this country, Nigerians are getting poorer day by day.

“In fact, the rate of executive beggars is increasing in the country in a geometrical level. Those who are able to afford certain facilities in the recent past, are not able to do so, and they don’t have a hope they can do so again in this current situation.” Adeluyi added: “If you talk about executive beggars, what about those who are real beggars and they are in millions in this country.

We know millions of people in Nigeria are confronted by multidimensional poverty. And in such a situation, peace will not be able to achieve.” While giving instances, the renowned local manufacturer stated that “it was President Roosevelt Wilson of USA who was once observed that no one can love his neighbour in an empty stomach. “And now, there are lots of people having empty stomach in the country. It is also the Indians who in their pervading ways saying: the only way God will appear to a hungry man is first in the shape of bread.

After you have eaten the bread, then you can see clearly and you can preach. “The same thing as we are improvishing the environment, a poor person became a tool in the hands of those who wants to maneuver the system.” According to him, “even in the IDPs, we were told when the foods arrived some of the managers of the distribution steal and exploit to their own advantages. So this poverty is something the Chamber must not stop talking about and recommending ways to make things better to government.”

He pointed out that “the only thing that has to do with this is the lost of our values as Nigerians. In those days people spoke of integrity, a sense of helplessness, good characters, good men. “These days, I don’t see people talk about it, all such things about high values in the society again. “Unfortunately, the nation has been taking over by those who exploit the system, using their positions, using their status and negatively utilizing opportunities. It is because of loss of values.