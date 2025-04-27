High Level Conspiracy Liable For Terrorists’ Plot To Take Over Nigeria –Prophet El-buba

Share

Prophet Isa El-Buba is the President of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International, with headquarters in Jos, Plateau State. An outspoken preacher, activist and a strong believer in a united Nigeria, in this interview with GEOFFREY EKENNA and OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE in Lagos, he speaks on the current crisis in Plateau, Middlebelt and in Nigeria. He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must step up and salvage the nation from the grip of terrorists

Of recent, Plateau State has been in the news again for very wrong reasons. What is happening in Plateau now, does it in any way relate back to that crisis that happened of 2001?



It’s basically the same thing. It’s the same thing that is re-evolving itself. Like I’ve said, the patterns are the same. The mission is the same. It is the same people. So, let’s take, for instance, if there is a crisis between two individuals; by the time you go to the next place, just two meters away, you realise that because the mission is not the same; the source of the quarrel is not the same, so you will not see the same pattern playing out.

But this is the same pattern, playing out. So, it’s something that people, some group of people are working with a script. And so, they come in, they do what they do and then, retreat to see the reaction. And because they have consistently done it through the years, and they’ve been able to see the results of what they are looking for, that’s why today, you have them settling down in over 60 communities, and they are living there with their children, their families, and the owners of that same location and locality are not there. They have been displaced, thrown out, killed. So, strangers have come to become the owners of those places. And the Military or the Nigerian government cannot go in there, to uproot aliens and restore our own people. So, it just tells you of a high level network that has to to do with the backing of government.

Are you saying the state has been hijacked?

Not just the state. Now, you talk about the Federal.

You know, why I started with 2001 was because when I got to Jos then, it was divided. There were certain places that the Jos indigenes go to and other places the Hausa-Fulanis were residing. I was a bit restricted. They told me to go and not to go. Is it the same scenario playing out now?



No, it is not the same thing now. First of all, they came in with religion. So, when they came in with religion, the innocent Hausas, just as it has been with the conquest of Sokoto, Kano and all of that, that the Hausa, where also leaders that were Muslims were massacred. And that was how these people have enthroned themselves, made themselves to become the leaders of the Hausa and took over the Hausa land. So, they used religion now and if you want to hit the sentiment of the average Northerner, ride on religion, Islam. They would just run into something they don’t even know what it’s for, as long as it is, they said it is an attack on Islam. So, that caused the crisis and at that moment, the Christians moved away from the Muslim settlements and the Muslims also moved away because, first of all, many Christians were killed in Jos. When many Christians were killed, the Christians took up arms also and said ‘look, we will not accept it.’ So, that was what caused this fight between the Christians and the Muslims, and there was such massive destruction on both sides. Because of that, Jos North was divided into Muslim dominated area and then, Christian dominated area. But as time went on, the understanding came on the people that these people are using religion to get us into what we are going through, but this thing is beyond religion.

Now, they understood- the Hausa began to understand that, ‘these people are using us because we are majority in number, in terms of population to advance their cause.’ So, now, there is a separation. The Hausa are beginning to withdraw from that marriage.

Now, the Hausa and the Fulani, there’s a separation. That is the reason why you’ve seen that Jos has not erupted. The normal thing with what has just happened, you would have seen Jos on fire. They know that the moment Jos goes on fire, the entire North will go on fire and you can imagine that majority of the casualties will be Christians. Majority, you know, especially, the people that are non-indigenes. The Igbo would be first, then other tribes and all of that. But because of this understanding, the Muslim Hausa have not taken arms to say, ‘okay, they are going to fight.’ The Christians did not also go after the Muslims. As it is now, the common enemy has been identified. Who are these common enemies?

That is the question I want to ask you. Are they Nigerians or itinerant Fulanis from other parts of the world that are conglomerating in Nigeria?



It’s both sides. I’m Fulani. My grandmother is Fulani. So, I have Fulani blood in me. So, there’s no way you can profile, a particular tribe. But you have to look at the percentage. That the attacks in Zamfara that have killed thousands of Hausas and Muslims. The attacks are done by a particular tribe. The attack in Kebbi, the same thing. When you come down to Katsina, the same thing. You come down to Kaduna, particularly, the Southern Kaduna, it’s the same thing, especially the majority of people that have been killed and displaced by a particular group of people. You come down to Plateau, the same thing. You go down to Taraba, the same thing. You go to Benue, the same thing. So, majority of the criminals that are doing this thing as terrorists to wipe away a people and grab their land or take over their land are the Fulani, and so it is the foreign Fulani with the local Fulani joining hands because an enemy can never win a battle from outside unless there is a network with the ones that are on the ground.

So, there are the basically local Fulani, who are not part of these but majority of the informants, who are giving the foreign ones information that, ‘this is the territory they must take over’. They believe Nigeria is their country. They must take Nigeria. That is the reason you see they have penetrated our forests in the north, in the South, in the West. They’ve been giving a matching order. The beginning, the strategy of what to do, that’s why they’ve taken over the mountains and like I said, with the connivance of federal might. People, certain political class, certain forces in this country are giving them the backing. And that is the reason you see any soldier, military officer that goes after them and does what is needful, within 24 hours, he will be redeployed or withdrawn. Yes!

That statement directly means that the Federal Government is involved in this?

Sure, the Federal Government is involved.

Isn’t that taking it too far?



No, because you see, I give you certain example. There’s this Commander, who was in charge of the sector command on the Plateau. He was a Major General. When he took up the battle to the front, few hours later, he was withdrawn. And he was questioned, ‘who gave you the order?’ No military officer; I’m saying this to you. No military office will dare try it. They know them. They know where they are. But there are certain forces in this country that are making number one, let me use the word, blood money. Number two, they also have an agenda to say that look, Nigeria is in their pocket, and the only people that will carry it out is this Fulani militia.

They are Fulani terrorists. That’s who they are. They know them. If the president of Nigeria, for instance, you can’t go and be wiping out the people with all kinds of sophisticated weapons and you call it herders and farmers clashes. You call them bandits. You call them conflicts; resolve conflict among them. How do you resolve conflict with a terrorist? Nowhere in the world! It’s not possible and the thing is terrorists don’t repent. They have an agenda. They are willing to die for it until they get that mission done. So, that’s why you discover that any time, our Air Force are about to move, you will discover that they would get an order to return back. You can check. You can ask top military generals. They’ll tell you what I’m saying.

In other words, both the country and states have been hijacked?

Basically!

So that’s particularly the reason the Hausa in Jos could not take up the fight for themselves because they understand at that level that they have been overpowered from the higher level?

That’s why you see that even in the North right now, there is a separation. There is a divorce between the Hausa and the Fulani. The Hausa are the largest in population. The Hausa are more than 60 million. The Fulani population is about 14 million. Right now, there is a divorce between the two. The Hausa are the ones that are the majority.

They are the ones that are about 60 million. So, right now, there is a divorce because the Hausa have discovered, also through the years, they’ve been deprived in terms of education, deprived of businesses, deprived of political positions. When the Emir of Gobir was killed, he was killed because he was resisting these terrorists’ invasion. He was Hausa. And he was really, really succeeding in terms of stopping them from doing the evil they were doing to his own people. When he was killed, the Sultan made no statement at all to condemn the act.

An Emir of that class? You’ll never hear the Sultan come out to talk about these terrorists that are killing and maiming Nigerians and call them to order because it is a thing that is like a people have taken it on themselves that look, they are the owners of Nigeria and Nigeria must be under their rule. And so, by whatever means, they will get it done. Few days ago, after we raised the issue of this genocide, you saw a young man, who came out to speak on behalf of the terrorists and said ‘if there’s going to be peace on the Plateau, this, and this must be done.’

Now, you don’t need two hours to go after that young man because you know that, you’ve seen part of the people that are doing the killing. Nothing! I don’t think you’ve seen anywhere, where that man was arrested. So, that’s why the president can say, ‘go and resolve the conflict.’ It’s not resolving of any conflict. It’s knowing, who the enemies are and dealing with the enemies as they are.

When former President Mohammadu Buhari was in office, he was accused of not dealing with the terrorist enough. When he left, the killings subsided and have now increased under a Southern President. If we can’t stop it now, what’s the fate of the country?

It’s an agenda. And that’s why I say we have to call a spade a spade. But President Buhari was a shield to these terrorists. He was a shield and that’s just the truth and nothing but the truth. So, that’s why the borders were opened so wide. That’s why they came in massively because they did have an agenda, and that’s why they did everything. They also destabilised the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was an intentional plan. They worked out their plan, and they got it.

They got the sentiment of Nigerians. They were able to get it, and that was how Jonathan was taken out. Buhari-you could hear him during campaign that ‘if this does not succeed, there will be bloodletting.’ Who was going to do the bloodletting? It was still these people. So, it wasn’t something that was hidden. So, when he became the President, they felt right now, we were there. That’s why when you look at it within his tenure, the Fulani terrorists, I call them the terrorists, not bandits. The Fulani terrorists invaded Nigeria. Now what they are doing with the Southern president is for the Southern president to stamp his feet, to know that, ‘look, we are dealing with an enemy that is here with us.’ And these are not just herders, they are terrorists. Let me just say this again. They are not just herders. They are terrorists, sent on an assignment to destabilise Nigeria. Why is it not happening in Chad? Why is it not happening in Cameroon? Why is it not happening in Niger? They tried it in Niger. Niger was able to level them. Why in Nigeria? Why is it not happening in Benin Republic? In Ghana, they attempted it, they levelled them. So, why is it Nigeria? In Nigeria, they were able to find the political power that is giving them the strength to do what they are doing. So, at any time you raise the matter, there are certain forces that will come after you. That is the reason, some of us that are from that extraction, it’s because of the love of Nigeria. And of course, we’ve been able to check our lives and know that our lives are no more in the hands of men, but in the name of the Lord.

That’s why we look at the future of Nigeria. If you look at it, the people that suffer, are not the highly placed; it is the poor. So, I feel for the poor Nigerians. If it is just for the security of my children and all of that, of course, I’ll be thinking about the security of my family and but we are doing what we’re doing for the sake of the massive millions of ordinary Nigerians, innocent people that are living their lives, that are content with going to the farm. But a certain group of people believe they must take over the country and we start from the bottom of the pyramid and they are supported by certain classes of people in this country.

So, the president, the Southern president, will need to wake up, and that’s why I demanded that President Tinubu should wake up and do what is needful or else these guys will trip him. These guys will get him out because they have an agenda, they’re working with other agenda, and they have a mission to see that they conquer Nigeria. Let me say this. Even though I condemn the act of what happened in Uromi, if you look at it, 16 people were killed. And the northern Fulani, both Islamic clerics and ordinary Fulani, they came out massively to condemn the act, demanded the president within 48 hours, if they don’t do anything, something is going to happen.

Few days later, over 100 people were killed within a space of two weeks in Plateau. Apart from few Islamic Sheiks of the Hausa extraction that came out to condemn the act, you realise all others are quiet about it. That’s one. Number two, you see the northern forces are also silent about it. The question I asked is: ‘what would a hunter from the north do, leaving the north that you have more animals and you have more things, more games here than in the South. What would they do by leaving the north to go to the south? Hunting? Hunting for what? It’s just to tell you that there is a strategic plan, and so they are using this thing of hunting, herders or other things to move behind the line. So, in this country, Nigeria, and I’m saying this, if this country will get things right, then, the government, which is the president, President Tinubu, because he’s our president. Now, we don’t have another president. And within these two years, we can’t allow ourselves to be seeing people wiping us. He has to do something, and that doing something is that he must come to the fact that this thing is, not herders and farmers clashes. No, it’s not a conflict between one tribe and the other.

It’s a mission of the people sent to carry out genocide, wipe out a people, and establish their presence. They still believe we are in the Stone Age. They still don’t know we are in the 21st century. And it’s not possible to wipe away Nigerians because as of today, for instance, in my own family, you have several tribes now mixed because of inter-marriages. So, you can’t wipe away Nigeria. Some of my children are married to Kogi, married to Deltans. Some are married to the Igbo. So, you see Kanuri/Igbo, Kanuri/ Fulani, Igbo in my house. So, it’s not possible. And so, they believe that no, ‘we are going to take it by whatever means’, and they are looking at between now and 2026 to destabilise this country completely. So, that’s why they are testing the waters now. And so first thing is attacking Plateau because Plateau is the heartbeat of the nation. They are testing the waters. They want to see the reaction of Nigerians. They want to see the reaction of the government in power. And if they succeed their mission, they will now advance.

I’m a bit confused when you say they are testing the waters. I thought they were there during Jonathan and they used that to flush him out. So, that can’t be testing the waters anymore.

That’s why you see that within some period, there was some calmness. Right? So, they were watching the system. ‘Let’s look at their reaction.’ So now, they’ve seen the reaction. And that is the reason why I am calling for self-defence.

In other words, the Plateau governor was justified, making that particular statement saying the citizens people should stand up for themselves and defend themselves?



That is the only answer. I will give you several instances when the communities arose to protect themselves, they never came back, they never attacked those communities again. I can give you few communities on the Plateau. I can give you Numan, they never went there again. Wase, they never went there again. Langtang too, they never went there again. Shendam, they never went there again because Langtang was virtually almost daily but the people took up arms and protected and defended their community, flushed the terrorists out. They never tried it again. That’s why Langtan and Shendam, you never hear anything of killing or any of these. So, if we’re going to really, deliver ourselves in this country, South, North, West, and East, it is for the government to give support to the communities to defend themselves, and then, the military should only back the community because they know their territory, they know their environment, they know who are strangers, and they know the network that is there. So, support the community, empower the community, and I’m telling you in less than seven days, this thing will be brought to an end.

Okay, let me go back to this testing the waters towards 2026. We knew when Jonathan was going for re-election in 2015. That was when insecurity got to its peak. They used this as a campaign material against Jonathan. It appears something like that is about recurring with Tinubu now. Do you see it as something that is being orchestrated by some people again to show that the president is incapable of running the country?

I will say partly. When I said partly, I mean the other side in terms of citizens’ reaction when it comes to the state in terms of economy and the state of the people. That is a different thing, where the people, the ordinary people are disenchanted with economic policies of this present administration. But in terms of security, what is going on now is part of the game plan. To make sure that this government is totally discredited, that it doesn’t have the ability to handle the state of the nation in terms of security. And that is the reason the president cannot be listening to people like the National Security Adviser and what he’s saying. Instead of speaking the truth to the president, ‘that ‘look here, we need to roll out a martial order to invade these territories and deal with it.’

Like, I said, if the president had the liver to do what he did in emergency declaration over Rivers over 24 hours. He did what he did in Rivers, he has all the powers to be able to do that with this one that people, we have lost over 100 people. In Rivers State, he did it. There was no loss of life but he declared a state of emergency. So, this one that already is there, when Bokos’ killing took place, remember that within the space of 24 hours, there was an attack in Basa, where an entire family was wiped out. From father, mother, children, entire family wiped out. So, what do you call that? People that have no arms, just in the dead of the night, enjoying their sleep, resting after their farm work? You wiped the people out. Then, they withdraw. After a while, you see them coming back to the same areas to settle down. They are there, doing their businesses. And then you tell me that you don’t know who the terrorists are and these people who are committing these crimes. You don’t know who they are? So, Nigeria is at this Crossroad and I’ll be honest, and that is the reason I’m saying this to Nigeria; that all of us must join hands to deal with this thing because it’s not just a Plateau issue. Plateau is the place that is taking the shot but I tell you, it’s Nigeria. People have invaded our forests.

All over the country?

Yes.

Now, I’m aware you worked for Peter Obi very strongly in 2023 and INEC declared the current president, the president of Nigeria. Were you a bit disappointed by the outcome? And how would you look at the general outlook of Nigeria since President Tinubu took over.

I would say, yes, I was; based on the promises made by INEC and some of the things that we did behind the scenes to make sure that the Electoral Laws were passed, so that there would be Electoral voting. That gave us more assurances that yes, we want to get things right this time. We looked at the way Jonathan played the card and how he, you know, handed over without troubles, and he was able to allow the law, to function. So, we all thought that with all the meetings we’ve had with INEC Commissioners, with the national officers and also with the National Assembly that things can work. So, that made me to be able to traverse the entire country. I moved from every state to state, Local Government to Local Government mobilising Nigerians. Even at that time, Obi was not in the picture. All I was doing was we have, some of us have had the privilege to see Nigeria in the past. It wasn’t the Nigeria that we see today. And so, if we’ve seen yesterday, how beautiful and glorious Nigeria was; and then, we’ve also seen where Nigeria missed it and got it wrong. It is our responsibility as parents and grandparents; I’m the grandfather of eight-grandchildren, watching the future being hijacked and manipulated and massacred right before me. The greatest thing I can do for the future is for me to fight to get things right, so that the children that are coming up tomorrow will be able to have the Nigeria they can be proud of. There’s no greater country anybody can be proud of, like his own country, anywhere in the world, and I will tell you this, that Nigeria has everything there is. I’ve been to almost of the continents on Earth, and I will tell you the life you live here, if things are in their proper place is the greatest life. No Nigerian would be wasting their time, serving people. You need to see the way Nigerians work abroad, what Nigerians go through in America, in Europe, in Saudi Arabia. You need to go and see. This country is blessed. The little you have in this country, if things are in place and in order, the way you live in here will be greater than somebody who is living in America and earning $10,000 monthly.

But seeing the picture, seeing the pains of Nigerians, sitting with Nigerians in Diaspora, going to Europe, sit with Nigeria. Then, I hear them cry. They also want to come back home. They want to come back home. You meet 100 Nigerians, 80 will tell you, ‘we want to come back home.’ But home is not secured for them. Home is not also stable for them to make their investment. And so, I looked at that, and it was because of that, I decided to go round this country and I raised the consciousness of Nigerians from both Christians and Muslims, and I had much followership of the Muslims. Lots of Sheiks were part of the organisation.

And so, because of that trust, I studied the candidates. Who is it among these candidates that can really deliver what we’re looking for? And so, looking at each one of them, we are not just going to go by what I call campaign rhetorics but sit down in terms of character, capacity and somebody who has a creative mind, and somebody, who is ready to go into the trenches because that’s what Nigeria needs now. Nigeria doesn’t need an executive president. And generally, somebody who will go to the field to work to fix things right. Nigeria has everything. The things are there. It is just to get the system working. That’s all. And so, it was because of that, I turned down each one of these candidates that came to talk with me and then trying to buy in my commitment to that. But I decided to choose, to stand on the side of an Igbo man. Now, in the North, you’ll know very well that we don’t trust Igbo when it comes to political issues because of what happened in the past? They believe that you give an Igbo a little space, he has this domineering nature. But that’s not it. So, we had to go back home to rewrite the story. And so, the Northerners began to believe in the Igbo. That’s the reason, by the grace of God, when I accepted to endorse Peter Obi, I spoke to the Middlebelt leaders. They understood with me and that’s why I invited the northern men and women from Zamfara, Katsina, Kano. I brought them all into Jos at the Rwang Pam Stadium and then presented Peter Obi. That’s how we presented Peter Obi and by the grace of God, he got massive votes in Plateau. Plateau gave him over one million votes. It’s because of the person. And I said it’s not about political party, it’s not about in terms of what wealth the politician has. It’s about character, and that’s the reason. We went all out, and so I instructed all my platforms across the country to give their support. So, both Muslims, Christians campaigned for Obi. It wasn’t just a thing of Christians only but we were able to mobilise both and they gave Obi the support that they gave to him. The president, we all know, by the grace of God, Obi won that election hands down. But like it is, we were blinded by having faith or trust that the system will go through. Nigeria shouldn’t have gone through what we are going through by now, if Peter Obi had become the President of Nigeria. Things would have been totally different. So, what we are praying now is that God will help us. But we’ve also learned our lessons that we cannot trust INEC. So, whatever we need to do to make sure that elections are credible because I will tell you that these politicians are not ready. They are not ready to see the new Nigeria. They are not ready to see Nigerians free from oppression and bondage. So, it means that if we, the Nigerian people, will get things right, then we must be ready to also do the things that are right, and that is proving to them that with what happened in 2023, it was a proof that when the people want to do something, you will get the result that you really want to. That’s the reason why Jagaban can lose in Lagos. That is Jagaban’s stronghold. He lost it. You saw that many of those members of the Senate today and House of Representatives members got in there on the cloud of the new Nigeria. They never knew. They didn’t even have the money but people were just disenchanted. People are tired of the state of these normal politicians. But we’ve also learned about lesson to say we have to do things differently this time in terms of what we must do to protect the vote from start to finish.

If we get the citizens, let them do, with what they are planning. They are planning to write results. That’s why they’ve tested it with what you call off-cycle elections. They’ve tried it. They are trying to test what Nigerians will do but I will tell you the truth- that one nation that you can never take for granted are also, Nigerians and there’s a way that eyes of God is also upon this country. That nobody, who tried to manipulate his way, survived to the end. You can check it. God has a way of bringing an end to such personality, and that is what we’re going to see 2027, I believe, it is going to be a shocker.

You believe Tinubu will lose in 2027?



If he does not put things right; yes, sir! He has this year to put things right, in the next six months. If he doesn’t, there’s going to be a wave and he won’t be able to stand it. I know, I can tell you that Nigerians are coming together. I’ve spoken to the political class. I’ve told them to go and sit down among themselves and do what is just right. But with the citizens, we are working behind the scene. If he does what is right… what is it? What are we looking for? It’s not the person. What we want is good Nigeria. Of course, that’s all. I mean, let the economy work. Let the poor smile. Let the young people be able to go to school and be able to gain what they need to have in terms of Education.

Let the ordinary citizens go to their farms to farm. Today, farmers cannot go to the farm. What are you ruling? Are you going to be ruling dead people? And so, the president has the opportunity. He has made mistakes and blunders since his coming, in terms of policies and all of that. But he has the opportunity to rewrite those things. It’s not giving appointment for now. They’re giving appointments to middlebelters to be able to have their buy in. Middlebelters are wise now.

It is not sentiments. You give somebody a position of a minister. It’s not what they are eating in their houses. They can’t afford the normal rice they eat. You probably make all the promises these numbers of farmers are going to be raised and this amount of food will be produced. Since he came into power in 2023, tell me the measure of food that Nigeria has been able to produce. So, all the promises- look at the CNG. Are you hearing anything about the CNG? That’s the kind of people. So, what we’re saying is in the next six months, if he doesn’t do what is, right, I believe God. We won’t give up on Nigeria. Because, this is the only place we have to call our own. And this is the only country, we can take our passport anywhere in the world to stand tall. And that’s why Nigerians, wherever they go, they stand tall in the committee of nations. We are very special specie of people. That’s why you see the way God has formed Nigerians, whether from the north, from the south, there’s such brilliance. There is such Grace God has placed for Nigerians. You see them anywhere in the world. So, this country will be real, will be everything.

Share