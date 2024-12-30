High Interest Rate Stifling Business Investments, Food Production – Lawan

Share

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has decried the high interest rate of 34 per cent tied to borrowing by commercial banks, describing it as prohibitive of business investments and food production in the country.

Lawn expressed this concern in a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Monday by his Media Adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo.

According to him, the high interest rate makes it difficult for local businesses and farmers to declare profits and compete favourably with their counterparts in other countries offering very low interest rates.

Lawan stated this in his speech after flagging off the distribution of grains and food materials to the vulnerable in his Senatorial District of Yobe North, on Saturday.

He explained that the distribution of food items by his foundation– the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Foundation – was an intervention to complement the efforts of the Yobe State government to provide relief to the poor and needy during the festive period.

He urged political leaders to find a lasting solution to the nation’s economic and security challenges, adding that bailouts and interventions, which include the distribution of food items, are merely temporary measures that do not address the real problems faced by vulnerable Nigerians.

He said: “There is a need for those of us that can afford it, to help those who are in dire need. It is no secret that many Nigerians are in a very desperate situation. This intervention is to give solace and some kind of relief, especially during this festive period.

“Our intention is that these food materials should go down to those who are distressed and vulnerable to the economic situation in the country, and it is not enough. Such an intervention can provide some relief for some time.

However, our desire and wish is to make every Nigerian self-reliant. Bailouts like this, or stopgap arrangements cannot stop the problems. But, before we reach that destination, we have to do something like this.”

Senator Lawan underscored the crucial role played by state governments in complementing those of the federal government in delivering good governance.

He expressed hope that the economic reforms introduced by the President Tinubu administration would yield the desired results in 2025.

“I’m looking forward to a very successful 2025 that sees an end to all these economic situations that we face; and that those economic reforms introduced by the federal government would yield the fruits that we had expected.

“But governance is beyond the federal government. The state governments have also some very important and crucial roles to play to complement what the federal government has been doing.

Here in Yobe, the state government has been doing very well. Recently, it distributed food items to the vulnerable. Whatever we do here is to complement what the state government is doing, and I’ll advocate that every state does it, but this is not the solution.”

The former President of the Senate bemoaned the plight of Nigerian farmers in some northwestern states of the federation, most of whom, he noted, have lost their source of livelihood due to the spate of insecurity.

“We should start thinking about how to make our farmers go back to the farms. In some states of the North-West, the bandits have made it difficult, if not impossible, for them to go to the farms. Most of the people are peasants who depend on farming. Now that they cannot go to the farms, what else will they do?

“So, we must as leaders work for our farmers to go back to the farms, and, not only that, provide the right inputs at the right time to help them get the best yields,” he said.

He called on the federal government to immediately wade into the high interest rates fixed by commercial banks on borrowing, which, according to him, has become prohibitive of business investments and food production in the country.

“We must also do something to make funds for investment accessible. Today, the interest rate is prohibitive; in fact, it is callous. In other countries, they give half per cent of interest rates, but, today, in this country, it is probably 34 per cent when you go to the bank to borrow.

“How would you invest and compete with farmers from countries that give half per cent interest rate? We need to do so much. But before we reach that destination, we must intervene and come in to support our people,” Lawan said.

Share

Please follow and like us: