‘High inflation, interest rates to impact Africa’s economic growth’

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has said that the high inflation and interest rates in Africa could continue to weigh on growth and investor confidence over 2023-2024. The research and analysis division of the Economist Group, which stated this in a new report, noted that rising inflation, as well as high interest rates, disrupts businesses, investment and economic growth, leading to uncertain operating environments.

It pointed out that although countries on the continent will primarily focus on building regional markets and value chains, progress on the continent-wide African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) will remain slow, given the complexities and challenges of setting up effective trading arrangements and existing non-tariff barriers such as poor regional infrastructure connectivity.

The EIU said: “In addition, widespread corruption in public services, bureaucratic red tape, a lack of accountability among civil servants, limited government control beyond key urban capital centres, a lack of judicial independence, excessive state authority, infrastructural deficiencies, shallow financial markets and a lack of skilled labour will continue to hold back Africa’s operational risk environment in the medium term.”