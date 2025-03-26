High Hopes As Nollywood Returns Home To Anambra

Share

When in the year 1992 Chief Kenneth Nnebue Chief Executive Officer of NEC Videos produced the legendary movie: ‘Living in Bondage’, little did he know that he was stoking an ember of an industry that would later blossom into a moving force in entertainment.

Besides, he was also opening the door to indigenous production and the use of Nigerian local language, especially Igbo in movies, which years later has caught on like a wild harmattan fire as the use of Igbo and Yoruba are now a common factor, with entertainment channels devoted respectively to them by a popular pay TV station.

Ever since Nnebue took these tentative steps, the movie industry in Nigeria has grown in leaps and bounds so much so that it is now accorded the third place globally, ranking only behind Hollywood (US) and Bollywood (India).

Facilities

It is no longer news that this experiment started in Igbo land, precisely, Anambra State, Nnebue’s homestead. However, what has remained an issue under focus is the absence of the much needed facilities to drive the industry in the South East.

The South East boasts of an avalanche of film makers and all other specialists in the movie industry, numbering in their thousands.

But despite this overwhelming number of practitioners of this craft, there is the glaring failure of making the east the homeland or heart of the movie industry in Nigeria in terms of littering the landscape with the different basic facilities for making movies.

A lot of factors have been blamed for this development with insecurity ranking highest, the market, lack of investors and also the failure of successive administrations across the five eastern states to see the economic importance of investing in the industry or taking the lead role in its development.

There are no enablers to jump start the growth of the industry in the east, especially Anambra State that was once the cradle of the industry hence other parts of Nigeria have continued to reap from the bounties of an investment that traced its cradle from the eastern heartland.

Fast forward to the present where there seems to be a flicker of hope in the horizon for the industry to finally come home to roost in its origin if the template that is being provided by the administration of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is anything to judge.

The level of infrastructure development across the state seems to birth this hope, especially given the quantum leap in road construction in the three Senatorial districts of the state. Just recently practitioners in the Nollywood industry were in the state for a visit, traversing different parts of the state inspecting a number of the projects by the state government.

Solution

Fun City to the rescue To this end, the practitioners have identified the newly constructed Solution Fun City as its first cosmopolitan location for the production of movies in the state.

Disclosing this at Onitsha, one of its leading members, Mr Stephen Anajemmba, aka Uwaezuoke, noted that most of their members had fled to Asaba in Delta State to do business, thereby developing the neighbouring state to the detriment of Anambra State.

Anajemmba announced that most of their members are fast returning to Anambra State just as his cast and crew have done in the past two years due to the provision of enhanced security by the Soludo-led administration.

According to him: “We have been on a tour of Anambra State to see for ourselves what the governor is doing and we never knew that a government could do this for us.”

Anajemmba disclosed that the Nollywood industry practitioners had chosen way back Agbakoba Park Onitsha as a good place for their business, but that the then governor of the state discouraged them and dismantled the park hence prompting them to relocate to Asaba. “They ran to Asaba because of what that governor did and coupled with the insecurity in Anambra State,” he noted.

Speaking further he said they went to Asaba and started developing that area for fear of being kidnapped at film locations: “But Governor Charles Soludo has improved greatly on the security situation in Anambra State and most of us have started relocating, including me and my members.”

Anajemmba described Solution Fun City as a very suitable location, with the ambiance to produce films, adding that while the state government commences the construction of a new Nollywood industry location they have adopted Solution Fun City as their location for now.

“Yes, the Solution Fun City is a very beautiful place and it has all that we need for several productions and we are going to use that place as our location,’’ he disclosed.

“We have other beautiful locations in Anambra State, be it village settings or backgrounds and we urge other members of the industry to come home just as most of us have done because those things you are searching for in Asaba abound in Anambra State due to the works of the governor,” he added.

Soludo’s efforts at boosting

Nollywood industry His colleague, Mr Don Onyenji, who is the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Anambra State, noted that it did not come as a surprise that the industry is returning back to their home based on what he described as the facilities being upgraded by Soludo’s administration.

“We as a government are deliberate about what we are doing in Anambra State when it comes to tourism, which also includes the Nollywood industry,” said.

Adding: “We have several locations that we are working on that would impact positively on the movie industry and it has to do with the Cultural Park at Agulu to complement the Golden Tulip Hotel.

“The park would house certain cultural settings that would tell the story of Anambra State and the story of our past which would also go to inform our younger generation of Anambra people.

“We are developing the Orumba Waterfalls and those caves in the area and Ogbunike Cave, which as a practitioner in the industry would provide great movie locations for the Nollywood industry.

“Similarly, we are working on the Igbo Ukwu Museum at Aguata Local Government Area, which can also provide those epic stories of the Igbo nation and also provide a great tourism site for visitors to the state.”

Veteran actor and Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, Mr Bob Mannuel Udokwu, confirmed the return of Nollywood to Anambra State, noting that the governor has commenced with the much needed foundation for the industry to thrive again. “You know California in America has an economy that is more than five African countries for the following reasons:

One is the entertainment industry, that is, music and films, and then there is the Silicon Valley. “So Governor Charles Soludo understands that and also knows that there is abundance of talents in Anambra State and he knows that Anambra is the creative nucleus of Nigeria.

He is providing an enabling environment for our people and the industry to thrive. “The Solution Fun City alone is an attraction that would bring in a lot of things in the entertainment industry.

We also have the Ogbunike Cave, the Igbo Ukwu Museum is being renovated and Anambra State is a huge construction site today.

“Being a veteran in the entertainment industry especially Nollywood I know the history of Nollywood even before Nollywood began. “Time was when we were shooting movies in Anambra State; we went to different communities in the state until something happened.

“That is, a combination of insecurity and other factors made producers and executive producers begin to drift away because it was a gradual thing and it did not happen overnight. “Governor Soludo understands that and that is why he wants the Nollywood industry to come back to their home,” he concluded.

