High Food Prices: Farmers Indict Security Agencies

Farmers, under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have attributed skyrocketing prices of farm produce, goods and other essential items to extortion by security agencies at various checkpoints in the course of transportation. The farmers said it was not only inflation and fuel costs that are responsible for hike in prices but the tactics employed by security agencies at various checkpoints. AFAN Board of Trustees (BOT) National Chairman, Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, disclosed to New Telegraph that many farmers and traders were suffering from mass extortion during the transportation of farm produce, goods and other essential items from the hinterlands. Ibrahim explained that farmers and traders factored the charges by security agencies into the prices of produce, in the course of sales.

In particular, farmers and traders travelling through Bagudo in Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State lamented incessant extortion by security operatives at various checkpoints along the road. The road, which runs through the local government area, links Nigeria with the Republic of Benin. Alhaji Tukur Muhammad, Secretary of Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association of Nigeria in the area, said: “From Tsamiya Market, a grain supplier loading a truck with 600 bags of maize or millet has to pay extortion of not less than N600,000 to be allowed to reach Argungu and Birnin Kebbi.

“We pay N1,000 per 100kg bag of grains loaded in trucks, and N500 for a bag on a motorcycle.” He added: “Even if you are not carrying anything on your motorcycle, but you are going to the market, you have to pay an extortion of N300. “We are citizens of this country. As farmers and marketers, we are always taking the blame of not doing enough to reduce prices of the essential commodities. Unknown to many people, it is not our making. “It is this extortion that has been contributing a lot to the hike in prices of commodities.”

However, Muhammad urged the state government to enforce its collection of internally generated revenue and prevent all illegal revenue collections and extortions. “This will safeguard all people against illegal collection of revenue and enable the state government to generate what ought to go to its coffers,” the association’s scribe said. In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Rabi’u Mainasara, also lamented the extortion. Mainasara said: “From Bagudu to Tsamiya, they have mounted 44 checkpoints on the road, where each trader or farmer must pay certain amounts of money at every checkpoint before he is allowed to go through.

“The security agencies comprise the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. “Security operatives posted to man Maje, Saranfo and Wara Tsamiya checkpoints on the road to the border with Benin Republic in Bagudo Local Government Area also extort residents of the area.” Mainasara appealed to the federal and Kebbi state governments and heads of security agencies concerned to intervene to stop the practice so that people would not resort to self-help. On his part, Alhaji Abubakar Usman-Tsamiya, a councillor in the area, lamented that residents were angered by the extortion.

Usman-Tsamiya noted that the people would have revolted but for the intervention of some stakeholders. He said: “We are calling on the Kebbi government to pay attention to this Tsamiya market. “This market is an international market that serves people from Nigeria and Benin Republic. “The market is congested and it has no space to accommodate the people trooping in for buying and selling.