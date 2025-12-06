High-flying Arsenal Face Bogey Club Aston Villa In Showdown

Game week 15 of the 2025/26 Premier League season opens today with a headline clash as league leaders Arsenal travel to Villa Park to face a resurgent Aston Villa, who sit third and are currently the division’s form side.

The Gunners arrive in the Midlands with confidence restored after their controlled 2-0 win over Brentford in midweek.

Despite the visitors’ early attempt to sit deep and frustrate Mikel Arteta’s men, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino rose highest to break the deadlock.

Arsenal were forced to defend resolutely in the second half particularly without their trusted centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba but held firm before Bukayo Saka sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The result re-established Arsenal’s five point cushion at the summit, coming just hours after Manchester City’s wild 5-4 victory over Fulham had briefly narrowed the gap.

It also marked Arsenal’s 10th league win of the campaign and their first clean sheet in five outings across all competitions.

Remarkably, Arsenal remain the only team yet to concede double-digit goals this season, having shipped just seven. Arteta’s side are now unbeaten in 18 straight matches since their August defeat to Liverpool via Dominik Szoboszlai’s well- struck free kick.

But standing in their way on Saturday is the only Premier League team with a better six-game form record. Under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, Aston Villa have undergone a sensational turn around following a sluggish start to the season.

Their dramatic 4-3 comeback win away to Brighton typified their new fighting spirit. After falling two goals behind at the Amex, the Lions roared back with four unanswered strikes before holding off a late Brighton surge.

Chelsea’s surprise defeat to Leeds United helped propel Villa into third place, now just one point behind Manchester City and six adrift of Arsenal.

More significantly, their South Coast triumph was their sixth successive win in all competitions and their fourth straight Premier League victory.