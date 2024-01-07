High-Fat Diets Tied To Immune, Intestinal, Brain Health Risks

…Study links high-fat diets to risks for immune, intestinal, brain health

A United States study has demonstrated that high-fat diets affect genes linked not only to obesity, colon cancer and irritable bowels, but also to the immune system, brain function, and potentially COVID-19 risk.

Results of the study are published in the ‘Scientific Reports’.

University of California Riverside (UCR) researchers fed mice three different diets over the course of 24 weeks where at least 40 per cent of the calories came from fat. Then, they looked not only at the microbiome but also at genetic changes in all four parts of the intestines, reported the ‘MedicalXpress’.

One group of mice ate a diet based on saturated fat from coconut oil, another got a monounsaturated, modified soybean oil, and a third got an unmodified soybean oil high in polyunsaturated fat. Compared to a low-fat control diet, all three groups experienced concerning changes in gene expression, the process that turns genetic information into a functional product, such as a protein.

“Word on the street is that plant-based diets are better for you, and in many cases that’s true. However, a diet high in fat, even from a plant, is one case where it’s just not true,” said Frances Sladek, a UCR cell biology professor and senior author of the new study.

The study documents the many impacts of high-fat diets. Some of the intestinal changes did not surprise the researchers, such as major changes in genes related to fat metabolism and the composition of gut bacteria.

According to the researchers, these diets impair immune system genes in the host, and they also create an environment in which harmful gut bacteria can thrive.”

Negative changes to the microbiome in this study were more pronounced in mice fed the soybean oil diet. This was unsurprising, as the same research team previously documented other negative health effects of high soybean oil consumption.

In 2015, the team found that soybean oil induces obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, and fatty liver in mice. In 2020, the research team demonstrated that oil could also affect genes in the brain related to conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, and depression.

Interestingly, in their current work, they also found the expression of several neurotransmitter genes was changed by high-fat diets, reinforcing the notion of a gut-brain axis that can be impacted by diet.

“There are some really good things about soybeans. But too much of that oil is just not good for you,” said UCR microbiologist Poonamjot Deol, who was co-first author of the current study along with UCR postdoctoral researcher Jose Martinez-Lomeli.