High Expectations As Senate Approves North Central Development Commission’s N140bn 2026 Budget

Expectations are high in the North Central geopolitical region following the Senate approval of N140bn 2026 budget proposal for the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The approval demonstrates unwavering commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration towards the realisation of the mandate of the North Central Development commission, a brain-child of his administration, which was established in 2025.

The Senate approval of the budget has ended months of anticipation of the commencement of operations by the Commission, which was inaugurated on August 28, 2025. The Commission’s budget proposal for the year was defended at the committee level by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil.

Details of budget proposal

A statement by the NCDC’s Director, Corporate Services, Mr James Ulo- ko, quoted Tsenyil as informing the committee that the budget estimates comprised about 86 per cent capital expenditure and the rest for personnel and overhead expenditure.

Tsenyil stated that the Commission was determined to consolidate its operations and lay a solid foundation for sustainable impact, while conceiving and executing strategic projects that will directly benefit the people of the North Central region.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Titus Zam, said the budget, if properly implemented, would significantly impact the region, particularly because of its strong capital component.

He noted that the Committee had thoroughly examined the proposals and would ensure that funds are judiciously applied to critical sectors, such as infrastructure, agriculture, empowerment, and economic growth—areas considered vital to the development of the region.

Other Senators who scrutinised the budget proposals expressed satisfaction with the Commission’s focus on projects aimed at unlocking the vast potential of the North Central zone. The committee members urged NCDC to pay attention to the prevailing security challenges in the region by making strategic interventions to support displaced persons and address disruptions to economic activities.

In addition, members of the committee emphasised the need for robust stakeholder engagements to ensure that communities across the North Central region fully embrace the Commission and contribute to its success.

Tasks ahead

With the Commission’s budget now sorted, the expectations of the people of the region is that the Commission’s management would brace up to their assigned responsibilities of implementing the mandate of the Commission, which include; conceive, plan and implement projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the North Central States of Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and the FCT in areas of transportation, roads, health, education, employment, agriculture, industrialization, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunications.

To prepare master plans and schemes designed to promote the physical development of the North Central States as well as to identify factors inhibiting the development of the region.

To assess and report on any project being funded or carried out in the North Central States by mineral extracting and mining companies, oil and gas producing companies, and any other company including non-governmental organisations and ensure that funds released for such projects are properly utilised.

Also, to tackle ecological and environmental problems that arise from the extraction and mining of solid mineral, exploration of oil mineral in the North Central States and advise the Federal Government and the member States on the prevention lines of action.

Tsenyil had assured that the Commission would be fair and give all the states their due share of projects in its operations. He disclosed that then Commission would not give in to sentiment of religion, tribe and ethnicity, but would carry all states and stakeholders along in the discharge of its mandate.

The Managing Director noted that the 19-man board had embarked on series of engagements, and consultations in preparations for the take-off of the Commission since it was inaugurated on the August 28, 2025 by the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abuba- kar Momoh.

Commendation for Governor Sule, Wike, others

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his uncommon commitment, passion and patriotism shown for the success of the Commission. The NCDC MD particularly lauded Sule for the donation of the office accommodation and the provision of a temporary office space at the State’s liaison office in Abuja for its operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Only yesterday he handed over to us the Headquarters of the NCDC, which was donated and furnished by the State government. In addition, he had provided a temporary office space for us at the Nasarawa State liaison office in Abuja where we use for our operations at the Federal Capital,” he disclosed.

He also appreciated the governors of the geo-political region and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for their solidarity and commitment to ensuring that the Commission take-off. The Managing Director disclosed that the board held it’s inaugural meeting shortly after the temporary office complex was handed over to it yesterday by the governor Abdullahi Sule.

Tsenyil disclosed that the inaugural board meeting presided over by the Chairman, Cosmos Tenenge Akighir, as part of setting in motion plans, strategies, responsibilities and guidelines for the operations of the Commission.

He hinted that the Commission would come up with a strategic regional development plan to encapsulate the board’s plan and to engage on State tours to meet with stakeholders across the North Central States and FCT and governors of the North Central States in September among others Tsenyil noted that the Commission would dwell essentially on fulfilling the Renewal Hope Agenda of the president Tinubu’s government taking cognisance of challenges and needs of the people of the North Central region such as physical infrastructure, roads and bridges, resettlement and rehabilitation, economic recovery, health, housing, water and energy, peace and security, education, environmental restoration, transportation, and agriculture, among others.

Governor Sule praised president Tinubu’s commitment in establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), saying his administration would support the commission to ensure its smooth take off, also announced donation of housing accommodation to the management of the commission.

Reactions of the people

The people have expressed mixed reactions to the approval of the Commission’s budget, with an appeal to it to hit the ground running. In his charge to the Commission, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Jonathan Ipaa observed that for a region whose vast communities are ravaged by bandits and persistent farmer/herder conflicts, N140bn budget was very small to address the daunting challenges of the region.

Ipaa called for the urgent upward review of the budget to increase the size of the budget that would sufficiently cater for the many needs of the region, saying the North Central region deserves more from the federation.

He urged the management of NCDC to lay a solid foundation for a brighter future for the region, nothing that the North Central region was in dire need of infrastructure development. “For a region so inflicted with at- tacks leading to killings of dozens and colossal loses, the N140bn is very small.

The budget should be reviewed upward. The North Central deserves more from the federation,’’ he said. “NCDC’s management should lay a solid foundation for the commission desirous of a brighter future” Ipaa added.

Speaking also, the immediate past Publicity Secretary of PDP in Benue State, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, expressed delight over Senate approval of the N140bn 2026 budget for the Commission.

According to him, though the budget is inexhaustible, what was impor- tant is for the leadership of the NCDC to prioritise the needs of the people of the Northcentral geo-political region, such as; security, rural roads, provision of portable drinking water to rural communities and rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) littered across the region.

Rural roads

Iortyom noted that construction of rural roads and provision of portable drinking water to the rural communities are key in addressing insecurity that had wrecked the socio-economic lives of the people of the region especially in states worse hit by violent attacks by armed herdsmen and bandits.

He said; “it is good news that Senate has approved the 2026 budget for North Central Development commission to cater for the unique challenges of the Northcentral region “The expectations from me end and I believe to every reasonable person particularly from the Northcentral geopolitical region will be for the leadership of the commission to prioritise what the needs of the people of the region.

“For me, insecurity remains a core challenge if not in all the North Central states. I come from Benue State and I understand what it has meant for ordinary people, both for the peasants in rural areas, what they had to go through.

Many of them are living in camps for the displaced persons now because their ancestral homes and their land have been taken over. Why security is the core mandate of government at the federal and state Commission can do what auxiliary institutions would not do by providing interventions in the areas of access roads in the rural areas.

“Access roads in the rural communities are kind of security because many of these places where we have insecurity, one of the major problems is access even when security is deployed it makes it difficult for them to make quick interventions.

“For me, NCDC should target her interventions in the rural areas where government shortfalls are, with infrastructure deficit, where we have rural feeder roads, and of course, portable drinking water to the people. Most of the rural areas within the Northcentral region problem is almost similar.’’