High Energy Cost: Nigerians pay for inefficiency, face poverty with crippled businesses

As cost of energy escalates, many are increasingly worried about the impact on living standards. This spike in costs has sparked a growing concern about rising poverty rates, as more households struggle to meet their energy needs. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes

Energy, for many, is an essential component of daily living. In many instances, the survival of businesses and the provision of basic necessities of life – food, shelter and clothing – is tied to the availability and affordability of energy. However, from cooking gas to electricity, petrol to diesel, rocketing energy bills have stirred concerns about what is deemed a ballooning poverty rate.

Like many Nigerians, whose huge portions of earnings are sapped by energy costs in a country where the minimum wage is put at N70,000, Demola Ajayi’s story is not different. With his N78,000 monthly salary, meeting his family needs only exists in the realms of wishes, particularly as electricity bill gulps an average of N40,000 monthly in addition to cooking gas cost, which is in the region of N15,000 monthly at N1,500 per kilogramme. For Ajayi, who lives in the Alagbado area of Lagos, it would only take an extraordinary miracle for the private school teacher to feed his family of five after adding transportation costs to the aforementioned energy expenses.

“I used to buy 29 units for N2,000 before July this year. Since I’m a Band A customer, that same amount can only buy eight units now. I now spend an average of N40,000 monthly. Before the hike in tariffs, I used to spend N5, 000 to N6,000 monthly. And, it’s N40,000 because I regulate how electricity is consumed by my family, ” he lamented.

It’s too expensive, unbearable

In her comments, Mrs Titilayo Dekina, said that sharing prepaid meter with her neighbour has not been an easy task. Dekina, who lives at number 5, Awotunde Street, Alagbado, said that they spend an average of N60,000 “on prepaid meter monthly”, despite the fact that they turn off the electricity in the morning and put it on in the night around 8:00 pm.

“It has not been easy coping with prepaid meters in Band A. I live in a two bedroom apartment and my neighbour also occupies a two-bedroom flat. What we do is that we interchange the payment anytime we are loading the meter.

“But the problem is that if it is your turn and you don’t have money, the other person would have to be patient with you.

“However, I will say that the Band A electricity is too expensive and unbearable for us,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Esther Oyinloye, a resident of number 3 Temidire Street, Awolu, Alagbado, said that the maintenance of a prepaid meter in a multi-tenant house (face me I face you) is not palatable.

Oyinloye stated that they go without electricity on some days, when people fail to pay for recharging.

She said that they usually turn off the electricity at 7:00 am and put it on around 8 or 9:00 pm, but that they still spend almost N70,000 on electricity every month.

“We enjoy stable electricity but it has not been easy. We pay through our nose to enjoy the facility and we go without electricity for about 10 hours or more everyday because we have to put it off to save money because we are many.

“The government should help and reduce the cost. In the past, we hardly spent N15,000 to recharge our prepaid meter in a month, but it’s a different ball game now. Only God will help us,” she said.

Disappointed in govt

For John Wahab, in the Sango area of Ogun State, getting a prepaid meter was initially an escape route from arbitrary hikes in electricity bills. However, what he described as a manageable situation has turned unbearable.

“Previously, I enjoyed using all my appliances without worrying about meter readings, although the bills were slightly expensive. However, the introduction of prepaid meters last year brought relief, allowing me to manage my usage between N10,000 N15,000 monthly subscriptions effectively. I was able to live comfortably within my means.

“But now, with the electricity bills skyrocketing by approximately 400 per cent, I’m finding it extremely frustrating. The sudden and drastic increase is overwhelming, and I’m disappointed in the government’s inability to regulate the prices. It’s like going from a manageable situation to an unbearable one overnight. The prepaid meter, which was initially a welcome solution, now feels like a burden due to the exponential price hike.”

Electricity consumption adjusted, travelling reduced

Commenting, Ola Aina, who resides in Garki, Abuja, said he chose to respond to the rising energy costs by reducing electricity consumption and restricting his movements to only important places.

“I’m in the Band B zone. The increase in the billings has been manageable to some extent. The increases have been gradual over the years. It didn’t come suddenly.Normally, we have adjusted our consumption.

“And the fuel situation has been very, very bad. The increase came suddenly and in a large percentage. Fuel expenses have increased by 300 per cent. It hasn’t been easy at all .I have reduced outings to more important places to visit. Traveling is out of the question for now.”

After spending N83,500 on fuel, I’d be lucky to take home N5,000- Commercial bus driver

As of 7:15 pm when a commercial bus driver, who simply gave his name as Yusuf, bought petrol worth N3,500 at Mobil fuel station located near Ikeja Secretariat on Monday, he said he had already spent N80,000 on fuel. An argument that triggered anger ensued when a passenger insisted he would pay N200 from Allen Junction, Ikeja to Berger when the said agreed price was N300 after getting close to his destination.

Passenger: Na dis N200 remain for my pocket. I no get another money .

Driver: Who be that ? Na you put fuel for my bus? You know how much I don spend for fuel today.

Conductor: You go beg to pay me when we reach Berger. I swear

Asked the actual amount he spent, Yusuf said: ” I’ve gone to the Island four times today. Before coming here, I had spent N80,000 on fuel. If I go home with N5,000 today, I would be grateful to God. I used to conveniently take more than double of that home. We are just working for filling stations. ”

Recall that until May 29, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu announced that subsidy was gone, a litre of petrol sold for N198. Findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed that most fuel stations in Lagos and Ogun states now sell above N1,000 per litre.

Nigerians stopped protesting hike in fuel price because of constant electricity supply – Adelabu

In giving a pass mark to the Power Ministry over what he deemed a considerable improvement in power supply, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, at an energy conference held recently, said regular electricity supply stopped Nigerians from making a ” louder noise” when the price of a litre of petrol hit N1,000.

Adelabu said: “People don’t need to buy petrol again as much as they used to do for them to have power. That’s why the noise is even at this level. If they had to be going to the filling stations to buy N1,000 per litre of petrol to generate electricity, we would have even had louder noise from the public.”

According to him, sincere Nigerians know it is now cheaper for them to pay to enjoy stable electricity than for them to purchase fuel and diesel. Nigerians on Band A tariff , he said, now know that it makes more economic sense for them to remain on the band than for them to produce their own electricity using petrol and diesel.

“I need to correct an impression. There’s a section of the media that says this revenue is an additional burden on the consumers. No, it is not! It is just a mere reallocation of resources from what they used to spend on petrol and diesel. Now, they are paying to enjoy a good power supply.

“Today that we have a more stable supply than we used to have, a lot of people do not spend on fuel again, not on diesel, not on petrol. Now, we are charging N209 as a full cost-reflective tariff for Band A but for you to generate a kilowatt hour of power using a petrol generator to pay, at this rate of N1,000 per litre, it is going to be about N750 for a kilowatt-hour; and for diesel, it remains about N915.

“So, power sector consumers are like a beautiful bride that has now tried two matrimonies. If they want to be sincere, they know which of the husbands to remain with. So, we are adopting commercialisation in the sector to enable investors to have a line of sight to the return of their investments.”

Nigeria home to 86 million people living without electricity; highest globally, Akinwunmi Adesina

Despite the claim of constant electricity supply and less dependence on fuel by Adelabu, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, at the 90th birthday celebration of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, disclosed that Nigeria has the highest population of people living without electricity across the world.

According to him, almost 86 million Nigerians don’t have access to electricity, stating that the absence of a reliable power supply is killing businesses nationwide.

He said: “It has been estimated by the IMF that Nigeria loses about $29 billion annually or 5.6 per cent of its GDP due to lack of reliable power supply. The report also indicates that Nigeria spends $14 billion per year on generators and fuel. “The lack of electricity is killing Nigerian industries. Today, no business can survive in Nigeria without generators. Consequently, the abnormal has become normal.

“Nigeria has gas and crude oil in abundance. Yet, 86 million people live daily without electricity. Today, Nigeria is the number one country in the world in terms of the total number of people without electricity.”

On what the AfDB is doing to stop the frequent collapse of the national grid, he stated: “To support the implementation of Nigeria’s power sector recovery program, the bank provides Nigeria with $200 million for the Nigerian electrification project, which is designed to fill the country’s electricity access gap. “We have invested $210 million in the Nigeria transmission project to strengthen the grid -power evacuation and regional interconnection.

“The President of the World Bank and I made a decision in April that the two banks will connect 300 million Africans, including Nigeria to electricity by 2030. That’s what is called the Mission 300. The largest such effort in the world.”

Meanwhile, following the collapse of the national grid three times last week, top members of the Organised Private Sector, OPS, said unending national grid collapses threaten the survival of businesses.

World Bank selling counter-productive , damaging reforms to Nigeria – Experts

Recently, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiame Diop, warned that returning fuel subsidy and reversing the floating of Naira policy of the President Tinubu’s government would spell doom for Nigeria. But experts disagree.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Adetayo Adegbemile, Executive Director, Power UP Nigeria, said the government spared no thought for Nigerians before forcing its reforms down the throats of Nigerians.

He added that accepting every policy sold to the Nigerian government by the World Bank would only result in uncontrolled inflation and untold hardship.

“We have a government that’s not thinking about the consequences of the reforms of simple things like energy; cooking gas becomes very expensive. Energy basically to run these things becomes expensive. So, whatever reforms you want to do must take care of energy cost. Now, we are not looking at reforms vis-a-vis energy costs. So, what that does is that we have unlimited, unmitigated inflation that affects the prices of everything, from transportation to the cost of food and the cost of processing the food itself.

“We should have thinkers or policy makers that can reduce the cost of energy, so that we can track down the cost of inflation. But our government is not doing that. What we are doing is to take everything the World Bank is telling us hook, line and sinker and this thing is leading to unmitigated inflation, which affects the price of goods, which affects the price of food, which affects the price of everything. We need to consider the real cost of energy before we implement it. Until we do that, we will continue to have this kind of issue.”

Aligning his thoughts with Adegbemile, Patrick Udechukwu, Senior Investment Manager (Power/Energy)Infra Corp. (Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria), described the World Bank reforms sold to the Nigerian government as counter-productive.

“The World Bank’s reforms are counter productive. They don’t align with the World Bank’s mission. One of the World Bank’s main missions is to reduce poverty. A policy that is pushing more Nigerians into poverty is contrary to the World Bank’s mission. So, I don’t think the World Bank on its own is even aligning with what it says it stands for. But the onus is on the government to think for itself. It doesn’t answer to the World Bank. It answers to the people of Nigeria. So, it must dial back the policies. It is leading to poverty. The policy that is more damaging out of the policies of the government is the floating of the currency. That is one policy that has to be dialled back. If the floating of the currency is dialed back, even if the lack of subsidy is maintained, there will be stability in terms of currency. And it will give a good signal to people who are looking to invest. I think the government has a responsibility to make its own decisions and not play second fiddle to the World Bank.”

Why Dangote Refinery should crash petrol price

Shedding light on why the commencement of operations by Dangote Refinery should reduce the price of petrol, Adegbemile noted: ” I’m one of the people that believed or thought that giving Dangote crude oil in Naira should affect the market price of PMS but it is not affecting it. I had also hoped that the Dangote Refinery coming on stream would also help reduce the price of PMS. What I can say is that our policy makers are not taking their time to look at policies that can benefit the average Nigerian. For instance, if we say that Dangote should be buying crude oil in Naira, what we are saying in effect is that if the input is in Naira, then the output also should reflect the cost of transportation, the conversion of Naira to dollar and should ultimately reduce the cost of PMS.

“That’s not what we are experiencing at the moment. So, something is wrong. It’s not as if Nigeria is benefitting ultimately by driving crude oil in Naira to Dangote. So, these are the things we need to sit down and recalibrate. Bottomline is that whatever policy we are doing should affect or should influence minimally the high cost of energy. ”

Adegbenle added that bringing down energy costs would automatically bring down inflation rate, noting that a huge chunk of the earnings of Nigerians is eaten up by energy expenses.

“I’m not one of those who believe that any situation is hopeless. I believe that this is something our policy makers should think about. Yoruba people would say, ‘if you have one rich man among six poor people, he (himself) is a poor man.’ So, if our policy is making a few people rich and it’s not improving the wellbeing of others,the general public, it’s not going to be advantageous to people, to us, or Nigeria as a nation. What I’m saying is that we should look at how our policies will be advantageous to Nigerians.

“The thing is that electricity, cooking gas, transportation, everything is controlled by the cost of fuel. As I speak right now, the average money that the average Nigerian makes is to make sure they fuel their car , pay for transportation, and buy cooking gas. We are not even talking about feeding or buying food. If the government finds a way to reduce the cost of energy, it will obviously reduce the rate of inflation and it’s going to affect prices of goods in the market and Nigerians can feed better and also power their homes.”

Govt making Nigerians pay for failure

According to energy expert , Patrick Udechukwu, the government is only passing the burden of the results of its failure and inefficiency to Nigerians.

“It is a combination of decisions and the outcome of poor governance over the years. When you look at oil and gas, the reality is that Nigeria should be refining its crude oil. So, the failure of our refineries not working for so many years is what our people are paying for right now. Actually, it’s a failure in leadership. That’s where we start from because for many years, due to corruption or lack of political will, we’ve not been able to get our refineries to work. So, when the government says it is subsidizing, the government is not doing anyone a favour. “It’s actually subsidizing its lack of leadership because it’s the responsibility of the government to put refineries in place.

“The NNPC, as an entity, has had very poor governance over the years. So, the refineries have been a drain on the nation’s revenue for many years without giving anything in return. So, when they talk about subsidy, we should understand the legacy of the subsidy. It’s due to the lack of performance. The poor operational performance of the refineries, which the government has responsibly passed to the people and I use that word irresponsible because it’s irresponsible. The failure is due to the government and its agencies. Asking the people to pay for the failure of the government is irresponsible. No government has successfully taxed its people to economic success.”

Udechukwu added oil-producing countries across the world still subsidize fuel for the good of their people.

“So, that strategy,which the government has put in place, is wrong. That’s when you come to the price of fuel and why it is rising and the inefficiency we have seen over the years from NNPC. So, that takes care of that. If we look at other countries that have oil and gas, each and everyone of them, whether it’s UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, they subsidize. They still have subsidies in place. But the reality is that each of these countries has in-country refining capacity. So, we, for so many years, have failed to get our refining capacity in place. So, now, the bottomline again is that this has been made worse by the government’s policy to float the currency. ”

“Floating the currency means you have absolutely no control. You say market forces will determine your currency. And that is very unfortunate when you look at the fact that your country is import-dependent. It means you’re subject to the strength of the Dollar against the Naira. That again is a very ill-timed policy, which the government has put in place and has made the problem even more pronounced. If the government did not float the currency, then we wouldn’t have a more complicated problem. When it comes to fuel issues, we would not have an exchange rate that’s completely out of control. The way forward is to understand that these policies are not sustainable. The government has to reverse these policies even if it still maintains a lack of subsidy. But then, it has to put some control on the currency. It cannot float Nigerian currency and then have no fuel subsidy at the same time.”

Nigeria among countries paying lowest for energy

According to Dr Babatope Ogunniyi of the Economics Department, University of Lagos, despite the outcry about rising costs of energy, what Nigerians pay still ranks among the countries paying the least for energy.

“Subsidy removal, we were blaming the government, I said and still maintain that even though we are not used to the new order, where prices of energy in all spheres of our dealings in Nigeria will just pick up overnight and soar…We are not used to it. And one of the things we are seeing, truly, the subsidy has been removed. That is, we must pay for it. Let people realize that you pay for what you consume. And as such, when you look at the situation presently, with the present exchange rate, we are still almost at the bottom of the table, when you have to compare all these items, be it gas, be it petrol, with other countries. And, as such, we are in a position to say whether we should address or readdress our consumption pattern.”

On what the government should have done to reduce the burden of hardship on Nigerians, he noted: “There are so many ways. The bulk of the whole remedies lie with the government. Initially, when they were about to remove the subsidy, means of transportation ought to have been put in place to ease the movement of people from one location to the other. With that, you will get a good reward for not carrying your own vehicle, which means you’re saving money by taking the public transportation system. That’s the system in the western world. ”

