High Energy Cost: Benue Investment Coy To Build 5-Megawatt Power Plant

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) is partnering with INDASSOL to develop a 5-megawatt power generation plant to cut down on its monthly spending on energy costs.

This decision was made on the heels of the state local investors forum in the bid to reduce power costs at BIPC from 2.3 million monthly.

This decision was made during a strategic partnership meeting in Makurdi between the Managing Director of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha and representatives from INDASSOL, Mr Murat Cengiz, Mr Ahmet Garipagaolu, Dr Vincent Dogo, Mr Jude Okotcha Pendragon, and Mr Victor Theophilus.

The BIPC boss said the plant when completed will provide energy to the company with the surplus sold to some government agencies in the state.

Dr Asemakaha emphasized the company’s commitment to pursuing innovative solutions that can contribute to the economic growth of the state from $5.8m GDP to $8 million adding that the 5 megawatts will be test run in the corporate headquarters of BIPC.

“By collaborating with INDASSOL, BIPC intends to harness the expertise and resources of both entities to drive economic development and positively impact the state”.

Recognizing the potential benefits, the representatives from INDASSOL expressed their interest in providing Steam and Gas Turbine Power Plant energy to BIPC and even suggested expanding power generation for commercial purposes in the state.

The company urged BIPC to consider venturing into the power generation business as a participant for the state in the deregulation of the power sector that gives states rights to own their power plants.

The partnership aims to address the pressing need for power supply and explore opportunities in various sectors such as exploration, oil and gas and road construction.