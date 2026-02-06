High-Dose Antioxidants Linked To Birth Defects – Study

Antioxidants are widely promoted as miracle supplements for preventing chronic diseases, slowing ageing, and treating conditions such as COPD, dementia, and male infertility.

However, new research suggests that excessive intake—particularly by men planning to conceive—may carry unexpected risks.

A study from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS) has found that regularly consuming high doses of certain antioxidants can negatively affect sperm DNA and lead to craniofacial abnormalities in offspring.

The findings were published in ‘Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology’. Led by Dr. Michael Golding, the research team examined the effects of N-acetyl-Lcysteine (NAC) and selenium (Se), two commonly used antioxidants, in mouse models.

Male mice were given these supplements for six weeks before breeding. While the males showed no obvious health changes, their offspring displayed noticeable differences in skull and facial shape.