High Demand For Oil Support Vessels Pushes Expenditure To $15bn

Spending on Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs) in Nigeria has been estimated at $15 billion in the last five years, following high demand by the International Oil Companies at deep water in the Niger Delta basins.

Top vessels currently in demand in 2025 are Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV) as Shell and National Nigerian Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited are leading the way in providing work for OSVs.

It was revealed that Nigerian OSV operations remained positive, with continued growth expected as energy companies expand deep water exploration and production activities, while local content requirements create opportunities for Nigerian vessel operators and maritime service providers.

Findings revealed that the market is closely tied to oil prices and the level of activity in the Nigerian oil and gas industry as value of spending hit $3 billion yearly because of exploration, production and maintenance activities in the maritime domain as most of the vessels which attracted high demand are Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) and Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), especially those with over 2,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

Also, findings indicated that chartering of PSVs is up to $40,000 per day and AHTSs reaching $75,000 per day.

A maritime lawyer, Emeka Akabogu, at Akabogu & Associates explained that Nigerian ship charter market worth at least $10 billion annually, of which about $5 billion was readily identifiable within particular operations such as an active coastal shipping environment, in which imported petroleum products must be transshipped daily from mother vessels to smaller vessels and moved from offshore locations to Nigerian jetties and terminals as well as a robust fleet of offshore support vessels that anchor offshore operations in oil exploration and production.

He noted that international oil companies must regularly update their work plans to reflect the vessel employment needs for their operaRecall that government had not approved any waivers anticipated for foreign-built or foreign-crewed vessels as of mid-2025 as Nigeria will no longer allow importation of Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs), PSVs, AHTS vessels (>5,000 BHP with DP), construction, derrick-crane, pipe/cable-laying, surf-laying and dive support vessels, tug boats and houseboats.

Others are security patrol boats, survey & salvage vessels, heavy floating cranes, suction hopper dredgers (drag-head/trailing), offshore, jack-up rigs, semi-submersible rigs and swamp barge rigs among others.

It was revealed that spending on the importation of foreign drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger have been banned from coming into Nigerian waters after December 2024 as CBN refused to grant foreign exchange on jack-up barges, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tug boat, tankers of below 10,000 gross tonnage.

This has led to conservation of $3.34 billion in five years as the Federal Government said that AHT vessel larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning PSV and offshore construction vessels -derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable vessel, surf laying, dive support vessel would be banned from the end of December 2023, while the drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger would be restricted from coming into Nigerian waters after Decem ber 2024.

According to the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, top five vessels in demand in the country include Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV).

Following its determination to enforce ban on certain categories of vessels that could be manufactured locally, some ship owners have been denied foreign exchange worth N448.7billion ($641million) by Federal Government in 2022 as vessel importation into the country from South Korea, China, Russia, United States, The Netherlands, France and Spain has dropped by 38.4 per cent since 2018.

It was revealed that 80 per cent of barges used in the country’s waterways are being built locally.