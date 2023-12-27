High debt-to-GDP ratio stirs concerns over 2024 projections

Nigeria’s high debt-toGDP ratio, which has cast doubt on the sustainability of the country’s public debt and could also negatively impact future economic growth is beginning to generate concerns among economic experts. To this end, reactions to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest data on Nigeria’s public debt profile is posing a significant impression that events in the New Year may witness more depressions for the country’s revenue.

Specificaly, according to analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, in a report released over the weekend, although the DMO’s numbers indicate that the country’s total public debt increased marginally by 0.61 per cent to N87.91 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, the rise reflects a significant 99.5 per cent year-on-year increase from the corresponding period in 2022 when the total debt stood at N44.06 trillion. The analysts also noted that the total public debt of N87.91 trillion, which is made up of N31.98 trillion external debt and N55.93 trillion domestic debt, comprised the combined financial obligations of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory. Further scrutinising the DMO report, the analysts said: “Cowry Research observes a positive albeit gradual increase in Nigeria’s total debt stock, particularly in the external debt component during the reviewed period. However, this upward trajectory underscores a continued reliance on borrowing by the government to address budget deficits and fulfill various financial obligations. The concentration of this debt within the domestic sphere raises concerns about potential vulnerabilities in local financial markets. “Notably, the disparity in debt levels among individual states is pronounced, with Lagos and Delta carrying the highest burdens and Jigawa and Kebbi having comparably lower debt levels.

A critical metric, the debt-to-GDP ratio, stands at approximately 42 per cent as of the third quarter, signaling a level considered high in comparison to international benchmarks. Moreover, this ratio surpasses recommended thresholds for emerging economies. “The elevated debt-toGDP ratio raises apprehensions about the sustainability of the debt burden and its potential repercussions on future economic growth. Of significant note is the challenge posed by the scarcity of funds and revenue sources for the Federal Government. “A substantial portion of government revenue is allocated to debt servicing, limiting the financial resources available for crucial infrastructure projects and social programmes. This financial constraint, in turn, necessitates further borrowing to fulfill funding obligations.” According to a recent report by DMO, Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N87.38 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, recording an increase of 75.29 per cent. This represents a N37.53 trillion increase in total public debt, compared to the N49.85 trillion reported at the end of the first quarter (Q1) of the year. In its latest report, the debt office said the surge was occasioned by the N22.71 trillion ways and means advances obtained by the federal government from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at June 30, 2023, was N87.38 trillion ($113.42bn). It comprises the total domestic and external debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the thirty-six states, and the Federal Capital Territory,” DMO said. “The major addition to the Public Debt Stock was the inclusion of the N22.712 trillion securitised FGN’s Ways and Means Advances.”

The DMO said the federal government received the approval of the national assembly (NASS) to securitise the CBN loan in May 2023. CBN’s ways and means advances is a loan extended to the federal government for short-term financial emergencies. The CBN Act stipulated that the loan issued shall not exceed five percent of the previous year’s revenue generated by the federal government. But it was raised to 15 per cent in May after Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria, requested securitisation of the loan to reduce the interest paid on the principal and extend its tenor. The total public debt was at N49.85 trillion in Q1’23 because the DMO did not include the ways and means loan, which is an accumulation of the federal government’s debt to the CBN.